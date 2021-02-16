BWW Album Review: Nick Blaemire Reminds Us 'At Least We're Alive' With Relevant New EP 'Superstitious Drive'

Nick Blaemire has made quite a name for himself in the theatre community, most recently appearing on the US tour of Falsettos, the off-Broadway production of tick, tick...BOOM! and the world premiere of The Spongebob Musical in Chicago.

Blaemire also writes and releases his own music, and he's back with a mini-album of six songs called Superstitious Drive.

The title song on the album is a strong start, which repeats the resounding message "at least we're alive", something I think we all need to hear right now. The song ends with haunting harmonies and dissonant notes that give the song a unique tone.

This immediately goes into the song "CGI", which starts with a funky beat that continues throughout the song. The verses are super catchy, I found myself singing along by the time the second verse came along.

My favorite song on the album has to be "Punchline", which features fellow Broadway favorite Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton, Motown, Tina). Just when you think you know where the song is going, Watts hits you with an insane rap verse that fully grabs your attention and pulls it back to the song. Ending the verse with "more fake news at 8" was a great touch.

The album wraps up with "What Else Is There?" a mini song that's just a minute and a half in length. The super simple a cappella melody is intensified by tight harmonies sung by Blaemire. The song asks the ever-relevant questions for our current times - "what else is there when there's nobody around?" Too real.

Superstitious Drive is available now on Spotify and Apple Music.