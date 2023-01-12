BMI Presents ACOUSTIC MUSIC LOUNGE January 25 At Rockwood Music Hall

BMI has announced its next Acoustic Lounge, a free monthly showcase featuring performances by BMI singer-songwriters, at Stage One at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City. The Acoustic Lounge gives emerging songwriters an opportunity to showcase new music in an intimate setting, while interacting with fans and industry VIPs. Attendees can consider the showcase as a place of musical discovery where they can hear songwriters reveal the stories behind the music.

The evening will feature performances by Meg Smith and Hayes Warner. This event is 21+ and free to attend. Taking place Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage One, 196 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS:

Meg Smith

The 2021 release "Cross My Heart I Hope U Die" established Meg as an exciting talent to watch. Now at over 5.5 million streams, the bewitching pop break-up anthem was featured on numerous Spotify playlists. Meg was also the recipient of BMI's inaugural Charlie Feldman Award for Emerging Talent. Her latest release, "Cautiously Optimistic" is about how Meg grew very jaded & pessimistic these past few years. She says "But somehow, maybe because I fell in love, I became very hopeful & 'Cautiously Optimistic' about my life. I want to share this song with my fans to memorialize how I feel at this moment in time." Her recent single, "One Hit Wonder," was a rare & touching love song which resonated with fans and industry alike, garnering a Wonderland premiere as well as a spot on the coveted New Music Friday USA. Her songs have been featured on Salt, Fresh & Chill, Indie Pop, Young & Free, Next Gen Singer Songwriter and Pop Rock playlists. Her debut single "Cross My Heart I Hope U Die" is the theme of EZRA, the popular LGBTQ+ Vampire series on Apple TV. Meg appeared in Season 1 and is expected to appear in Season 2. The song is also featured in season 2 of Ginny and Georgia on Netflix.

Hayes Warner

Hayes Warner, a rising pop artist & New York City native, is bringing a rapid-fire and fast-paced Big Apple energy to today's music scene. Connecting with her roots, Warner draws inspiration from New York's free spirit and no-nonsense attitude. Encapsulating listeners with her edgy and quirky yet relatable and lyrical ear candy, Warner draws inspiration from artists like P!nk and Fletcher alike. Beginning at a young age, Warner wrote her first song at 14 and began recording at 16. While attending Northwestern University for Musical Theater, Hayes dedicated her time to breaking into the business. When she wasn't busy recording or writing, Warner was avidly growing her social media platform amassing over 40k organic followers on TikTok and reeling in 1 million views in 2022 alone. Warner's recent single, "SHUT UP" notably racked up over 30,000 streams in the first 24 hours of release and landed a multitude of Spotify Editorial playlists (New Music Friday, SALT, New Pop Picks, Pop Rising, to name a few). Throughout 2022 Warner has opened for a string of sold-out shows for diamond-selling hip-hop superstar Fetty Wap and performed at the Jonas Group Entertainment's showcase in Las Vegas in conjunction with the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Warner has written for several film and television networks including Netflix, Disney, Nickelodeon, Paramount and Fox. Titles include the Descendants franchise and the team theme for the Golden State Warriors. Working with some of today's top pop producers, Warner's rousing and enthralling sound is designed for every mood. Delivering a new sound for New York and pop at large, Warner creates electrifying beats to jump around and scream to and melodic strains to cry in your car to. Warner is slated to release an EP in the Spring of 2023, with two singles and a video.