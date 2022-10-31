BEETLEJUICE Cast Members Will Perform at Bryant Park's Winter Village Today

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be open in time for Halloween this year and is bringing back its annual Tricks & Treats party on Monday, October 31st from 3pm - 6pm. The free celebration will include eerie magic tricks, face painting, arts & crafts, and spooky stories that the whole family can enjoy. Kids will also be able to get a free Trick-or-Treat bag (while supplies last) and go trick-or-treating at The Holiday Shops.
In addition to the family-friendly party, visitors can stop by on Halloween for a very special pop-up performance from the cast of Broadway's Beetlejuice. Will Blum and Dana Steingold will be performing at this event as Beetlejuice and Lydia, and are set to perform the songs "Dead Mom" and "Say My Name".
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park officially opened to the public on October 28, 2022 and will remain open through March 5, 2023.
