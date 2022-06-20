BALAM Dance Theatre To Debut Balinese Bumblebee Dance At NICE Festival

See the mesmerizing beauty of Bali in BALAM Dance Theatre's (BALAM) debut at the Norwalk International Cultural Exchange Festival (NICE). BALAM, a professional, non-profit dance company, presents the enchanting program, Oleg Tambulilingan (Love Dance of the Bumblebees), live on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2:45 p.m.

The program takes place rain or shine at 10 North Water Street in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The family friendly NICE Festival is open to the public, and admission is free. For information, go to https://norwalknice.org/ .

BALAM offers a vision of contemporary cultural dance that appeals to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The New York City-based company combines Balinese theatre with ballet, modern and diverse cultural dance styles from around the world and historical periods. This latest program from BALAM's Out & About series features the company's Artistic Director, Carlos Fittante, and Resident Balinese Artist, Nani Devi, dancing to exhilarating gong Keybar gamelan music. The exquisitely costumed duo fan and flutter about, as two courting bumblebees.

Fittante has studied and performed Balinese and fusion dance in Bali extensively. A specialist in Balinese, Baroque, and Spanish escuela bolera dances, his performances and choreography have received praise from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Village Voice, and Dance Magazine. He has worked with the Metropolitan Opera, New York Theatre Ballet, Apollo's Fire, Gotham Early Music Scene, Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors, Downtown Dance Festival, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, 2nd Encuentro de Baile Contemporáneo in Mexico, and the International Arts Festival in Bali. A graduate of the School of American Ballet, he holds a Master of Fine Arts in Dance from the University of Wisconsin and is an acclaimed guest teacher. Presently, he is on the faculty of the Dance Department at Queens College-City University of New York, as an Adjunct Assistant Professor, where he teaches Introduction to Dance and Ballet.

Devi, a celebrated performer from Bali, has toured and taught throughout the world. She specializes in and performs classical Balinese dance, as well as those from the Indonesian islands of Sumatra, Java, Borneo and Sulawesi. Born in Bali, Indonesia, Devi began dancing at the early age of ten in the village of Tabanan. Noted for dancing with a natural grace and sweet expression, she was selected by the Indonesian government to perform in the palaces of Bali for visiting heads of state promoting Indonesian dance forms for the Ministry of Culture.

The Norwalk International Cultural Exchange (NICE) is a 501(c3) nonprofit organization with a goal to promote and increase awareness of the diversity of people from around the world through arts and culture. The mission of NICE is to encourage the various groups that make up our society to learn about each other's traditions and customs in order to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of what each group brings to our community.

For further information about the festival and BALAM Dance Theatre's program, contact 646-361-9183 or balamdancetheatre@gmail.com.

Founded by choreographer and movement researcher, Islene Pinder, BALAM Dance Theatre offers a new vision of contemporary dance that is rooted in the dazzling opulence and magical aura of Balinese theatre.

The New York City-based dance/theatre company creates a unique entertainment experience that has universal appeal. Audiences of all ages and backgrounds enjoy BALAM's innovative movement alchemy, where dynamic athleticism, detailed skills, and movement techniques from around world and time periods are fused and enhanced by eclectic music, striking masks, vibrant costumes and fantasy stories.

The company educates the community about dances and cultures featured in its repertoire. Through its Out & About Series, free and affordable performances, workshops and creative events at the grassroots level are made available for families, children, students and community residents.

BALAM has been featured at numerous festivals and venues including First Night New York; Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors; Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival; Downtown Dance Festival; and has also appeared throughout the United States and internationally. The company has received praise from The New York Times and Village Voice, the Governor and people of Bali and the Indonesian Consulate of New York, as well as others.

For further information, call 646-361-9183 or visit BALAM Dance Theatre on its website, http://www.balamdancetheatre.com.