BAAD! Hosts OUT LIKE THAT 2023 Festival

BAAD! (Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance) has announced the return of its OUT LIKE THAT Festival, running from June 9 to July 1, 2023, at BAAD!, 2474 Westchester Avenue in the Westchester Square section of the Bronx. This exciting festival celebrates Pride Month and showcases a lineup of diverse performances and events that honor the LGBTQIA+ community and its remarkable contributions to the arts and society.

Throughout the festival, BAAD! invites attendees to immerse themselves in a variety of events that highlight the rich tapestry of LGBTQIA+ New York City culture from the vibrant BAAD! Mini Kiki Ball, where participants can strut the runway for legendary panelists, to dance concerts by BAAD! Muse Artist in Residency artists Antonio Ramos, with a queer intergenerational dance-theatre piece in the form of a love letter between a trans filmmaker and an AIDS-survivor choreographer, and Richard Rivera, with a 20 year celebration of his dance company PHYSUAL to close out the festival on June 31 and July 1.

Rounding out the OUT LIKE THAT festival are a special collaboration with the National Jazz Museum featuring Billie Holiday soundalike Mel Greenwhich, and a showcase of emerging artists chosen for Pepatián’s Dancing Futures residency program.

Also happening in June is Soliluna: A Magical Voyage thru Five Continents of the World, a multimedia musical adventure for the whole family.

The events will take place in a combination of in-person, virtual-only, and hybrid formats, meaning some events will be accessible online via live stream. Ticket prices range from free to $20. BAAD! offers discounts to students and seniors, and free admission to residents of 10474 and 10461 zip codes. For ticketing and additional information, visit BAAD!’s website: www.BAADBronx.org. The Boogie Down Dance Series receives specific funding from the New York State Council on the Arts, The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the Mertz Gilmore Foundation with support for artist residencies by the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation and the Cultural Immigrants Initiative of the New York City Council.