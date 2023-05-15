Anthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With Films

MEET ME WHERE I AM explores the topic of grief through individual stories of loss, love, and hope.

The new film Meet Me Where I Am will premiere in July at The Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as part of Dances with Films: LA. Directed by Grant Garry, the film features Anthony Rapp (RENT, Star Trek: Discovery) as he details the loss of his mother and composer Jonathan Larson.

Meet Me Where I Am explores the topic of grief through individual stories of loss, love, and hope. The film aims to normalize grief in our culture and explores how we can actively participate in helping others through grief.

In addition to Rapp the film will feature acclaimed author and grief expert, David Kessler (author, Finding Meaning, ABC's Good Morning America contributor), Dr. Ron Marasco (author, About Grief: Insights, Setbacks, Grace Notes, Taboos), and Donna Schurmaan (Sr. Director of Advocacy & Training at The Dougy Center) among others, to comprise a diverse roster of professionals who inspire us, through personal stories as well as researched-based insights, to move forward with our grief.

Rapp recently extended the run of his grief-inspired solo musical Without You, now running through June 11, 2023 at New World Stages.

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.



