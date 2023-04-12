Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andrea Bocelli Comes to Madison Square Garden in December

The concert is on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00PM.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Globally-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will return to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00PM. Bocelli's holiday shows at MSG have become a beloved holiday tradition since his first at the venue in 2003. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 24 at 10:00AM.

The tour will feature performances from Bocelli's extensive repertoire, including music in honor of the holiday season, with selections from his recent number one album "A Family Christmas," his uplifting solo album "Believe," as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, and famed love songs.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for more than 20 years and has sold nearly 90 million records worldwide. In addition to his sold-out, arena-sized concert events and record-breaking livestreams, Bocelli performed at major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup and Global Citizen Festival. He has earned a Golden Globe Award, seven Classical BRIT Awards and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets for the December 13 show will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 24 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Tuesday, April 25 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.



