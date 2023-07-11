An Island to Island Dance Party Celebrates Clean Water and Ferries in New York

The festivities take place Saturday, July 15th from 12 noon to 4 pm at two locations.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

An Island to Island Dance Party Celebrates Clean Water and Ferries in New York

The Staten Island Urban Center hosts “We are a Waterfront: From  One Island to Another-Staten Island to Governors Island”  and celebrates with live music, performance, storytelling and participatory art highlighting both island’s clean waterways and ferries that give the public access to waterfronts. With simultaneous musical and dance celebrations at Tompkinsville Park and at Governors Island, the festivities take place Saturday, July 15th from 12 noon to 4 pm at both locations. Both celebrations will be presented live in-person and simulcast live stream on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube with music on Staten Island, at Tompkinsville Park music by DJ Shame and on Governors Island at Nolan Park music by DJ Nazz Raidience.  Visit Staten Island Urban Center for information and to tune in.   

The City of Water Day event is sponsored by NY/NJ Harbor Estuary Program of Hudson River Foundation and is part of the Governors Island 3rd Saturdays Organization in Residence Program and Staten Island Urban Center’s Music on the Porch Series.  

Getting to Governors Island 

Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. Trust-operated ferries also serve two Brooklyn locations during the summer months—Pier Six in Brooklyn Bridge Park and Atlantic Basin in Red Hook. These routes run directly to Yankee Pier on Governors Island from each location every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday from May 27 through October 29. For schedules and ticketing information, visit www.govisland.org/ferry.  

NYC Ferry also serves Governors Island on weekdays on the South Brooklyn route and summer weekends via the seasonal Governors Island shuttle. For ticketing information and full schedules for NYC Ferry, visit www.ferry.nyc

Staten Island Urban Center is one of Governors Island Arts’ Organizations in Residence, presenting free exhibits and activities in the historic houses in Nolan Park and Colonels Row on Governors Island through October 31,  showing 11 am to 5 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We Are a Waterfront is made possible through the Trust For Governors Island, NYC Department of Youth and Community Development, NY Renews-Tides Foundation, Creatives Rebuild with Lost Horizon Films, Staten Island Foundation, Pinkerton Foundation and Private Donors. Loaned works from artists and collectors Deborah Quinones, Soraya Candelario, Sarah Yuster, Rachel Sanchez, Caryn Davis, Olga Ayala, Virginia Allen, John Kilcullen, Everet, Angelo Roman, and others. Staten Island Urban Center is a 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization. 

The mission of the Staten Island Urban Center (SIUC) is to strengthen neighborhoods by way of community development through community involvement. We lift the voice of our borough’s most marginalized and disenfranchised people through collective solution building in pursuit of cultural equity, thrivability, self-determination, and independence. We organize with youth and grassroots community leaders and utilize community-produced art and media to uplift social justice issues. 



