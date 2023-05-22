Amy Kail Hosts A Walk Through Fort Tryon Park With Dance, Music, and Poetry

Enjoy a walk to performances of Dance, Music, and Poetry throughout Fort Tryon Park, guided by poet Paul Rabinowitz, on Saturday June 3 from 3 to 5 PM (rain date: June 4).

Starting Point: Cafe Lawn near the entrance of Fort Tryon Park at Margaret Corbin Circle. Ending Point: Dongan Lawn near the Broadway/Dongan Place entrance to the Park.

The park is located at 741 Ft. Washington Avenue, NYC 10040

Put on your most comfortable walking shoes and be led by poet Paul Rabinowitz through Fort Tryon Park to see and hear dance, music, and poetry performed on benches, lawns, stairways, pathways, near rock faces, and under trees.

This impressive ensemble of contemporary artists inspired by nature and the elegance of Fort Tryon Park collectively draw from Modern, Post-Modern, Flamenco, Jazz, Folk, and African lineages and styles. Choreographer/Dancer/Director Amy Kail received a NoMAA Grant for Individual Artists to make this project possible.

Poet/Performer Guide: PAUL RABINOWITZ

Choreographers/Dancers: LISA GREEN, AMY KAIL, SANDRA RIVERA, NAVARRA NOVY-WILLIAMS, MAXINE STEINMAN

Composers/Musicians: JOHN EHLIS, JESSICA LURIE

