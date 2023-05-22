Amy Kail Hosts A Walk Through Fort Tryon Park With Dance, Music, and Poetry

The event will be held on Saturday June 3 from 3 to 5 PM.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 3 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 4 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!

Enjoy a walk to performances of Dance, Music, and Poetry throughout Fort Tryon Park, guided by poet Paul Rabinowitz, on Saturday June 3 from 3 to 5 PM (rain date: June 4).

Starting Point: Cafe Lawn near the entrance of Fort Tryon Park at Margaret Corbin Circle. Ending Point: Dongan Lawn near the Broadway/Dongan Place entrance to the Park.

The park is located at 741 Ft. Washington Avenue, NYC 10040

Put on your most comfortable walking shoes and be led by poet Paul Rabinowitz through Fort Tryon Park to see and hear dance, music, and poetry performed on benches, lawns, stairways, pathways, near rock faces, and under trees.

This impressive ensemble of contemporary artists inspired by nature and the elegance of Fort Tryon Park collectively draw from Modern, Post-Modern, Flamenco, Jazz, Folk, and African lineages and styles. Choreographer/Dancer/Director Amy Kail received a NoMAA Grant for Individual Artists to make this project possible.

Poet/Performer Guide: PAUL RABINOWITZ
Choreographers/Dancers: LISA GREEN, AMY KAIL, SANDRA RIVERA, NAVARRA NOVY-WILLIAMS, MAXINE STEINMAN
Composers/Musicians: JOHN EHLIS, JESSICA LURIE



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo
Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London

Myles Frost, who originated the role of Michael Jackson in the Broadway production of MJ the Musical, and for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, will bring his star-making performance to London.

Photos: Go Inside Amas Musical Theatres Annual Gala Benefit Concert Honoring Sheryl Lee Ra Photo
Photos: Go Inside Amas Musical Theatre's Annual Gala Benefit Concert Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph

A starry line-up of talent was hand to celebrate Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer), New York City’s award-winning pioneer in diversity and multi-ethnic casting in the performing arts since 1968, at its annual Gala Benefit Concert on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Theatre 555

Megan Hilty, Dulé Hill, and More to Perform at PBS NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT Photo
Megan Hilty, Dulé Hill, and More to Perform at PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, America's national night of remembrance, will return live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise, acclaimed actors who are dedicated to veterans' causes and supporting our troops in active service.

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Watch Brandy Clark give a special performance in celebration of her new album at the Shucked curtain call on Friday, May 19th!


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Go Inside Amas Musical Theatre's Annual Gala Benefit Concert Honoring Sheryl Lee RalphPhotos: Go Inside Amas Musical Theatre's Annual Gala Benefit Concert Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph
Megan Hilty, Dulé Hill, and More to Perform at PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT This MonthMegan Hilty, Dulé Hill, and More to Perform at PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT This Month
Photos: First Look At William Jackson Harper and More In PRIMARY TRUST Off-BroadwayPhotos: First Look At William Jackson Harper and More In PRIMARY TRUST Off-Broadway
Jason Alexander and Jerome Robbins To Be Honored At The Actors' Temple, June 12Jason Alexander and Jerome Robbins To Be Honored At The Actors' Temple, June 12

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You