American LGBTQ+ Museum, New-York Historical Society Convene Expert Panel On Fashion, Witchcraft, Fetish, and Queer Subcultures

The exhibition The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming closes on January 22, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  
The American LGBTQ+ Museum and the New-York Historical Society's Center for Women's History will welcome guests to a night of fashion, witchcraft, and tarot reading on January 20, 2023. Glamour Magick is the fourth in a series co-hosted by the Museum and New-York Historical in support of the exhibition The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming, which closes on January 22, 2023.

Glamour Magick is a panel conversation investigating the intersections of fashion, witchcraft, fetish, and queer subcultures, featuring: fashion designer Hogan McLaughlin; Colleen Hill, curator of Fairy Tale Fashion at MFIT; Dia Dynasty, a New York-based Shamanatrix included in Denny's Major Arcana; artist Kendrick Daye, creator of the Queer Black Tarot deck; and will be moderated by Keren Ben-Horin, fashion historian and curatorial scholar in women's history at New-York Historical.

Following the panel, Glamour Magick attendees will be treated to tarot readings in New-York Historical's beautiful Skylight gallery by Justin Henry, author of The Black Queer Tarot guidebook, along with a photographic presentation of Hogan McLaughlin's fashion designs, and access to the exhibition in the Joyce B. Cowin Women's History Gallery.



