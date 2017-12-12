Alan Cumming, The Civilians, Shaina Taub and More Coming Up This Month at Joe's Pub

Joe's Pub at The Public has announced its nightly performances from December 13-24, 2017, including Justin Vivian Bond, Alan Cumming, The Civilians, Shaina Taub and more.

MIREYA RAMOS: THE MUSIC OF MERCEDES SOSA

FT. FLOR DE TOLOACHE, SANDA WEIGL, SINHUE PADILLA, FELIPE FOURNIER, SOFIA TOSELLO,

VELCRO MC, RACHEL THERRIEN & ANDY AVERBUCH

Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30PM

$20

Mireya Ramos is the founder of Flor de Toloache, New York's first all-female mariachi band and winner of the 2017 Latin Grammy Award for Best Mariachi Album. Ramos was born in the US and raised in Puerto Rico by her Dominican mother and Mexican, mariachi-singing father. Ramos moved to New York City in 1999 where she began playing mariachi and making her mark as a formidable, genre-bending musician. She founded Mariachi Flor de Toloache in 2008. Nine years and a Grammy Award later, Ramos continues to build momentum and dazzle audiences with her performances.

MORLEY

Thursday, December 14 at 7:00PM

$15 Adv / $20 Door

From Carnegie Hall to the Nomad Women's Festival in the Sahara Desert, Morley has brought her unique blend of jazz, folk and soul to the world's stage. Be it solo with her acoustic guitar or with full band, her message is consistent and clear; love, justice and inspiration. Morley uses music as a tool for conflict resolution and dialogue facilitation when working with youth from international conflict zones. Awarded as Songwriter of the Year from ASCAP and heralded as Emerging Artist of the Year by The New York Times, Morley has penned songs for TED Women, Acumen, V-Day, Think Global School and GOAL - South Africa. Morley was the voice for Ralph Lauren's fragrance commercial "Romance." Her music has been placed on several major network television shows as well as human rights documentaries.

Justin Vivian Bond: MANGER DANGER! JESUS AS A WEAPON AND A TOOL

Thursday-Sunday, December 14-17 & Tuesday-Saturday, December 19-23 at 9:30PM

$35 - $45

Mx Justin Vivian Bond returns for their annual holiday extravaganza with Manger Danger! Jesus as a Weapon and a Tool. Because Viv has something to admit to Santa...

"I think I'm in LOVE with JESUS but it's difficult because a lot of HIS FOLLOWERS totally HATE ME. (I know, the irony is not lost on me either). Anyway, I'm confused because I'm fully committed to bringing down the patriarchy but I'M TOTALLY CRUSHED OUT ON THE SON OF GOD! Please forgive me for co-opting your holiday to work it out publicly in my new show Manger Danger! Jesus as a Weapon and a Tool. It's just that I've got to get some things off my chest in a big way."

Bond's band of heathens - Matt Ray, Claudia Chopek and Nath Ann Carrera - joins them once again.

A MURRAY LITTLE CHRISTMAS STARRING Murray Hill, Bridget Everett, ANGIE PONTANI & MORE

Friday, December 15 at 7:00PM

Saturday, December 16 at 4:00PM & 7:00PM

Sunday, December 17 at 7:00PM

$25-50

New York's beloved comedian and larger-than-life personality Murray Hill (aka Mr. Showbiz) gives the much needed gift of holiday cheer and showbiz denial with his legendary Yuletide holiday show: A Murray Little Christmas. If there is anyone to get us in the holiday spirit, it's Murray and his fun-loving pals. Everyone is invited as Murray throws one of his infamous holiday cocktail parties, live on stage. The show will be a cozy, chestnut warming, homey affair featuring an evening of hilarious and wacky skits with the cast, Hot Toddy burlesque, a sleigh full of cheesy holiday songs, plenty of nuts, fruits and tree trimming.

NEVER SLEEP ALONE STARRING DR. ALEX SCHILLER

Friday, December 15 at Midnight

Friday, January 19 at Midnight

$35 Players / $45 Voyeurs

When did you last make out with a complete stranger? Are you fulfilling your socio-sexual potential? What is an MBO? And WHO is going to give you one? If you can't answer these questions, you urgently need Never Sleep Alone, session with straight-talking sexual evangelist Dr. Alex Schiller. This is Get dressed up to the nines, grab your friends and lovers and come to Joe's Pub for a hysterically funny and seriously sexy live entertainment experience where the audience laughs, learns and literally hooks up with each other! Whether you're single and seeking, or happily coupled, Never Sleep Alone is the New York night you've always wanted. During this highly interactive show, Dr. Alex gives life-changing advice from her best-selling book, and leads the audience through a wildly entertaining evening where nobody hesitates and everybody participates.

REVEREND BILLY & THE STOP SHOPPING CHOIR: NOW! NOW! NOW!

Sunday, December 17 at 2:00PM

$15

Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir is a New York City based radical performance community, with 50 performing members and a congregation in the thousands. They are wild anti-consumerist gospel shouters and Earth loving urban activists who have worked with communities on four continents defending community, life and imagination. The theme of this run is THE NOW! The long shadow of catastrophe is looming, but will we ever lift our head from the screen? Can we rise from our racist sexist stupor? Peace is at hand. These Joe's shows will combine bullet-deflecting martial arts, six-part screaming gospel and exciting new Orgasm Research that will greatly increase the ticket-holder's chance of survival.

The Civilians: STRONG WOMEN LOVE TRUMP (AND OTHER REAL LIVE STORIES)

Monday, December 18 at 7:00PM

$15

The Civilians joined ranks with NYU's Playwrights Horizons Theater Schools to take a deep dive (plus a sideways dive and maybe a cannonball or two) into the turbulent waters of this political moment. Led by Steve Cosson, Jennifer Morris, Mia Rovegno and CA Johnson, a group of eleven NYU students will perform their interviews with Americans from all walks of life along with their verbatim lyric songs, including the soon-to-be anthems of this era: An Alien Arrived, The Dylans' Song, and Strong Women Love Trump among others. The evening will also feature Queen-Tiye Akamefula, Guillermo Contreras, Caitlin Cobb-Vialet, Christen Deki, Auveen Dezgaran, Lucas Friedman, Kieran Graulich, Michelle Kariuki, Aigner Mizelle, José Pelegri, and Sim Yan Ying.

THE NY THEREMIN SOCIETY: DORIT CHRYSLER & Rob Schwimmer'S WINTER WONDERLAND

Monday, December 18 at 9:30PM

$15

The heart and soul of The NY Theremin Society is back to warm you up with Theremin Winter Wonderland vibes. Theremin virtuosos Dorit Chrysler and Rob Schwimmer invite audiences to immerse and pamper themselves in a musical journey on sonic sleds through the icy landscapes and fiery furnaces, fog and fever, singing, drinking and laughing. Founded by Suzanne Fiol and Chrysler, the NY Theremin Society brings together skilled interpreters on Theremin, each presenting their solo works and joining in an experimental Theremin Orchestra. Invented 1919 by Russian electro physicist Lev Sergejewitch Termen, the Theremin is the only instrument that generates sound without being touched. Notoriously hard to play, it is one of the first electronic instruments that inspired the creation of synthesizer. Chrysler and Schwimmer will be joined by special guest Xiao Xiao who was inspired to teach herself to play the Theremin after watching Dorit Chrysler's performance in May 2017.

Shaina Taub

FEAT. Darius de Haas

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00PM

$20

Award-winning songwriter/performer Shaina Taub closes out her monthly concert residency. The run acts as a creative laboratory for her and her band to test new songs and play selects from Old Hats and Visitors as well as special guests joining along the way. Taub is a Jonathon Larson Grant winner and previous composer-in-residence at Ars Nova. She composed a musical adaptation of Twelfth Night as a part of Public Works and starred as the role of Feste. She recently made her Carnegie Hall debut playing with the New York Pops. Taub is a member of the 2017 Joe's Pub Working Group.

STARSKY + COX: DASHING THROUGH (THE TWELVE SIGNS OF CHRISTMAS)

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00PM

$20

The original magi of mysticore, Stella Starsky + Quinn Cox present a frankly magical program of inspiring words and seasonal music by songwriters born under each of the twelve astrological signs. The tunes do the talking as Starsky + Cox illustrate how none of us can escape our archetype-that we are all born under wondrous stars that outline our individual natures and direct us toward our own divine dates with destiny. Musical director Matt Ray helms the baby grand, with Danton Boller on upright bass, Tomoko Akabashi on violin, and Patrick Johnson on percussion and vocals.

Alan Cumming SINGS SAPPY SONGS

Thursday - Saturday, December 21 - 23

SOLD OUT!

Alan Cumming has been described by Time Magazine as one of the most fun people in show business, by The New York Times as a "bawdy, countercultural sprite" and by the Guardian as "European, weird, and sexually ambiguous." He has won over 30 awards for his humanitarianism and social activism, received both the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland awards from his homeland and was made an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) for his contributions to the arts and LBGT equality by the Queen, whose portrait was taken down when his was unveiled at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in 2014! Alan Cumming is many things to many people - Renaissance man, style icon, social activist, bon viveur - but to himself he is a story-teller and provocateur for hire.

For tickets, go online at joespub.com, call 10AM-7:00PM daily at 212-967-7555, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office, 425 Lafayette Street, NYC (Opens daily at 2PM). There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.

Named for Public Theater founder Joe Papp, Joe's Pub at The Public opened in 1998 and plays a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting young artists while providing established artists with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community and artistic freedom. The organization also offers unique opportunities like New York Voices, an artist commissioning program that provides musicians the resources and tools needed to develop original theater works. Commissioned artists have included Ethan Lipton, Toshi Reagon, Bridget Everett, Allen Toussaint and more. In 2011, the Pub received a top-to-bottom renovation, leading to improved sightlines, expanded seating capacity and a new menu from acclaimed Chef Andrew Carmellini. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents talent from all over the world as part of The Public's programming downtown at its Astor Place home, hosting approximately 800 shows and serving over 100,000 audience members annually.

The Public Theater is theater of, by, and for the people. Artist-driven, radically inclusive, and fundamentally democratic, The Public continues the work of its visionary founder Joe Papp as a civic institution engaging, both on-stage and off, with some of the most important ideas and social issues of today. Conceived over 60 years ago as one of the nation's first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham, The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work at its landmark home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, The Mobile Unit touring throughout New York City's five boroughs, Public Forum, Under the Radar, Public Studio, Public Works, Public Shakespeare Initiative, and Joe's Pub. Since premiering HAIR in 1967, The Public continues to create the canon of American Theater and is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons. Their programs and productions can also be seen regionally across the country and around the world. The Public has received 59 Tony Awards, 169 Obie Awards, 53 Drama Desk Awards, 54 Lortel Awards, 32 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 13 New York Drama Desk Awards, and 6 Pulitzer Prizes.

