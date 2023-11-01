Aizzah Fatima And Atheer Yacoub Present MUSLIM GIRLS DTF Standup Show At New York Comedy Festival

After the success of their first Muslim Girls DTF sold out show in August, Aizzah Fatima and Atheer Yacoub are bringing the show back to NYC for a second time at City Winery on November 4, 2023 as part of New York Comedy Festival. Doors open at 9 pm, and show starts at 9:30pm.

Hosted by Aizzah Fatima & Atheer Yacoub!

The hosts will be joined by a lineup of uncensored Muslim comedians including Cansu Karabiyik (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Zubi Ahmed (Hulu), and Maysoon Zayid (TED). They'll be tackling culturally taboo topics like dating, sex, and body hair while screening sketches in between performances from their multi award-winning pilot of the same title which won awards at 2022 SeriesFest for Best Written Comedy, Laughter Lab, Roddenberry Foundation, and Pop Culture Collab.

Aizzah Fatima is an award winning filmmaker, actor, and comic. Her critically acclaimed and international hit one woman comedy show Dirty Paki Lingerie has toured in the US, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Italy, Canada, and 15 cities in the UK including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Her multi-award winning feature film, Americanish, based on characters from Dirty Paki Lingerie is being released by Sony International in 2023, and is currently playing at IFC Center Manhattan. Atheer Yacoub is a Brooklyn based comedian and writer and she just released her first comedy album Denied Entry with Comedy Records. Atheer has a half-hour special on Comedy Central Arabia and has been featured on AXSTV's Gotham Comedy Live. She has written for the Emmy award-winning channel BRIC TV on The Breakdown and Passport Control. She has been featured in numerous comedy festivals and tours domestically and internationally.

Tickets on November 4 at 9:30 pm ET: Click here