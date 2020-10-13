Adelphi Orchestra Celebrates 67th Season With a Return to Live Performances

Their upcoming performance will take place on October 24 2020 at 2 PM.

The Adelphi Orchestra celebrates its 67th Season of "Music for All" with a return to live performance in works by Wagner and Beethoven on October 24 2020 at 2 PM. Guest soloist, violin virtuoso Nathan Meltzer, recipient of the "Ames, Totenberg" Stradivari, performs Beethoven's Romances with the orchestra. Also on the program is Wagner's Siegfried Idyll. Viewing is by donation only.

*EARLYBIRD SPECIAL THRU OCT 19

Get a Friend, Supporter, or Patron ticket by October 19th and Musae will send you a basic VR headset for free.

This program has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Tickets and Additional Information can be found at http://www.musae.me/adelphi/experiences/827/rebirth.

About The Adelphi Orchestra

The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra performing symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral and dance concerts. For the past 17 years, the Adelphi Orchestra has sponsored a Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra presents concerts with accomplished national and international guest soloists and distinguished conductors. Nominated by its peers for the past 5 years in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award in the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division, the Adelphi Orchestra is a member of the League of Orchestras and Opera America and is a partner orchestra with the Carnegie Hall Link Up program providing in-school concerts. The orchestra is currently under the direction of Music Director Richard Owen. For the past 67 years, it is northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestra and a member of the New Jersey cultural community. To learn more about the orchestra and its programs visit http://adelphiorchestra.org for more information about our 2020-21 Season.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You