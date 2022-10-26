Acclaimed Documentary Featuring New York Theatre Ballet's Community LIFT Program Wins Children's Resilience in Film Award

New York Theatre Ballet (NYTB), under the Artistic Direction of Steven Melendez, is pleased to be honored by Shine Global and its first-ever Children's Resilience in Film Award bestowed upon the feature-length film LIFT and filmmaker David J. Petersen. The award was announced on October 20 during Shine Global's VIP Awards ceremony at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker David Petersen and produced by Vulcan Productions and Beaufort 9 Films, LIFT spotlights NYTB's eponymous community program established by NYTB Founder Diana Byer in 1989. The LIFT program provides scholarships for talented, at-risk, and underserved children at NYTB's School. Petersen's LIFT, made over the course of 11 years, follows the journey of Melendez and other program alumni as they journey from homelessness and housing insecurity to triumphs, large and small, on the ballet stage.

"Children's resilience is a perfectly suited ethos for the work of NYTB's LIFT program," said Melendez. "David Petersen's dedication to telling our story over the past 11 years is evident in every frame. Thank you to Shine Global and thank you to the audiences who are moved to engage with our work."

Shine Global's first-of-its kind award honors the preeminent filmmakers who masterfully highlight and celebrate the inspiring strength, creativity, and power of children across the world. LIFT was premiered in June 2022 at the Tribeca Festival, winning second place in the Festival's Audience Favorite Award for documentary. LIFT was screened at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 8 and is scheduled for screenings at San Francisco Dance Film Festival on November 5 and Naples International Film Festival on October 28 and 30 in Naples, Florida.

At the VIP awards breakfast ceremony, hosted by Glee actor Mike O'Malley, Shine Global also celebrated its inaugural honorees. Pioneering U.S. Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard was honored with the Champion for Children Award for her commitment to advocating for children's rights; actress and screenwriter Sonia Manzano, best known as "Maria" on Sesame Street, was awarded the Titan Award for her contributions to children's entertainment; to inspire children and families to speak their truth and fight for change.

"To receive the 2022 the globe. Your work sharing their incredible and too often tragic stories has indeed raised awareness, promoted action, and inspired change," said U.S. Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard. "As Americans, we have a moral obligation to protect every child and ensure that every child has the opportunity for a better, safer, and healthier life."

"Thank you for this Titan Award, and congratulations to Congresswoman Roybal-Allard and activist Cydney Brown. The films that you are honoring today made me pause," said actress and screenwriter Sonia Manzano in her acceptance speech. "All children are born resilient. We had a 'Sesame Street' producer who used to say, if you look into a crowd of kids and say, anybody who can sing and dance raise your hand, they will all raise their hands. It's our job to keep that hope in them alive, and these films that show us children and families that we might not ordinarily see make us understand that they should not be forgotten."

"Thank you Shine Global for choosing me as the 2022 Youth Activist Honoree," said