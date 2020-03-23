A.R.T. To Postpone Broadway-Bound 1776 and Remainder of 2019/20 Season

American Repertory Theater will postpone the remainder of its 2019/20 Season programming as a result of CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Macbeth In Stride (scheduled to begin April 23) and the Broadway-bound production of the musical 1776 (scheduled to begin May 17) will move to the 2020/21 Season.

New runs for Macbeth In Stride and 1776 and complete 2020/21 Season programming will be announced at a later date. Ticket holders will be contacted in the coming days by members of A.R.T. Ticket Services staff to discuss their options.

Previously, A.R.T. cancelled or postponed programming at its club venue OBERON for the months of March and April and announced that its annual fundraising gala is postponed until fall 2020.

Terrie and Bradley Bloom, artistic director Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and executive producer Diane Borger released the following statement:

"It has been a challenging time, as life as we knew it has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. At its core, theater is a collaborative, collective experience. Even though we are no longer able to gather in the same physical space, we are committed to finding new ways to strengthen our connections and community. We know that the power of theater to cultivate our shared humanity and to heal is needed more than ever.

In this moment, it is vital that we operate in a way that ensures everyone's health and safety. With this in mind, we have decided to postpone the rest of A.R.T.'s 2019/20 Season programming. Our productions of Macbeth In Stride and 1776 will be moved into our 2020/21 Season. Current ticket holders will be contacted directly over the next few days. We are grateful for your patience with this process.

Over the coming weeks, we look forward to staying in touch with you. In the meantime, we invite you to explore our archives and revisit moments from A.R.T.'s past that brought us together in celebration, wonder, and delight.

Theater has endured over millennia through its potential for transformation and reinvention. As we create a path forward, we know your collaboration will be integral to the future of the A.R.T. Thank you for your many messages of support and belief in our work. Together, we will find our way through these times."





