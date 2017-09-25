A Toast to the Groom! To the Bride! Phillipa Soo Weds Steven Pasquale

Jesse Tyler Ferguson took to Instagram to share the joyous news that Broadway stars Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale were married last night, September 24th. The couple became engaged last February.

Quoting lyrics from the song 'Satisfied' from Broadway's HAMILTON, a show for which Soo earned a Tony nomination, the MODERN FAMILY star captioned a photo of the nuptials: "A TOAST TO THE GROOM, TO THE BRIDE! congrats to our beautiful friends @phillipasoo & @stevepasquale. welcome to the married club!" Check it out below!

Soo made her Broadway debut as Eliza Hamilton in Broadway's HAMILTON. She went on to star in the titular role in Broadway's AMELIE, A NEW MUSICAL and will soon be seen in THE PARISIAN WOMAN. Pasquale will star in Broadway's JUNK. He was most recently seen on Broadway in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

A TOAST TO THE GROOM, TO THE BRIDE! congrats to our beautiful friends @phillipasoo & @stevepasquale. welcome to the married club! ?? #onabicyclebuiltforsoo A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT



