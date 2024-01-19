A HUNGER ARTIST Directed By Yibin Wang To Be Presented At Lenfest Center for the Arts

A Hunger Artist is a radical reimagining of Kafka's seminal short story about an artist who fasts in a cage.
Columbia University School of the Arts presents A Hunger Artist, a directing thesis production by current student Yibin Wang at Lenfest Center for the Arts, Thursday, February 8–Sunday, February 11, 2024.
A Hunger Artist is a radical reimagining of Kafka's seminal short story about an artist who fasts in a cage. Set in an online streaming world, this production examines the human condition and noble ways of interactions in the current time through the hunger artist's questions of “what does it mean for him to gain attention from people” and “what are his real values that he can insist on” in that world.
Yibin Wang is a theater and performance director from China and works internationally. He is dedicated to gathering people with different backgrounds and exploring ways of human communication in his work. He was the associate artistic director of the 2020 B.O.N.D International Festival and the co-curator of the “Designing Care” project in Hangzhou. Recent projects: 一棵树从梦中尚未醒来 (Beijing International Youth Theater Festival), A Theater Letter To You (Columbia University), The Vanya Project (Columbia University). BA, Bard College; MFA candidate in Directing at Columbia University.
FEATURING
Carl Bindman, Mari Blake, Jaren Anderson, and Abby Wheeler
PRODUCTION TEAM
Director Yibin Wang
Playwright Michael Landes
Dramaturg Yi-Ming Chen
Production Stage Manager Fouad Hassan
Assistant Stage Manager Matthew Valunas
Sound Designer Liam Bellman-Sharpe
Lighting Designer Kristen Paige
Projection Designer Luhan Rong
Props Designer Lingyi Wang
Projection Designer Chenyuan Yu
Costume Designer Hanxiao Zhang
Scenic Designer Qingan Zhang
Projection Designer Keer Zhao
Cinematographer Tonghuan Zhao
Producer Michael Lee
Company Manager Vick Liu
Yibin Wang's Directing Thesis will be presented at
Lenfest Center for the Arts
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Thursday, February 8 at 8pm
Friday, February 9 at 8pm
Saturday, February 10 at 2pm
Saturday, February 10 at 8pm
Sunday, February 11 at 2pm
