A HUNGER ARTIST Directed By Yibin Wang To Be Presented At Lenfest Center for the Arts

Columbia University School of the Arts presents A Hunger Artist, a directing thesis production by current student Yibin Wang at Lenfest Center for the Arts, Thursday, February 8–Sunday, February 11, 2024.

A Hunger Artist is a radical reimagining of Kafka's seminal short story about an artist who fasts in a cage. Set in an online streaming world, this production examines the human condition and noble ways of interactions in the current time through the hunger artist's questions of “what does it mean for him to gain attention from people” and “what are his real values that he can insist on” in that world.

Yibin Wang is a theater and performance director from China and works internationally. He is dedicated to gathering people with different backgrounds and exploring ways of human communication in his work. He was the associate artistic director of the 2020 B.O.N.D International Festival and the co-curator of the “Designing Care” project in Hangzhou. Recent projects: 一棵树从梦中尚未醒来 (Beijing International Youth Theater Festival), A Theater Letter To You (Columbia University), The Vanya Project (Columbia University). BA, Bard College; MFA candidate in Directing at Columbia University.

FEATURING

Carl Bindman, Mari Blake, Jaren Anderson, and Abby Wheeler



PRODUCTION TEAM

Director Yibin Wang

Playwright Michael Landes

Dramaturg Yi-Ming Chen

Production Stage Manager Fouad Hassan

Assistant Stage Manager Matthew Valunas

Sound Designer Liam Bellman-Sharpe

Lighting Designer Kristen Paige

Projection Designer Luhan Rong

Props Designer Lingyi Wang

Projection Designer Chenyuan Yu

Costume Designer Hanxiao Zhang

Scenic Designer Qingan Zhang

Projection Designer Keer Zhao

Cinematographer Tonghuan Zhao

Producer Michael Lee

Company Manager Vick Liu



Yibin Wang's Directing Thesis will be presented at

Lenfest Center for the Arts



PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, February 8 at 8pm

Friday, February 9 at 8pm

Saturday, February 10 at 2pm

Saturday, February 10 at 8pm

Sunday, February 11 at 2pm