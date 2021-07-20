A Comprehensive Guide to All the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON!

To the delight of musical theatre lovers everywhere, Schmigadoon! is here and here to stay.

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! premiered globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 16. The series will continue with one new episode weekly, every Friday through August 13.

A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love." The six-episode season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.

The series is a stellar musical comedy in its own right, but you may have noticed that there are little references to Golden Age musicals all over the place - from Brigadoon, to The Music Man, to Carousel, and beyond.

BroadwayWorld wants to help you catch all these jokes. We've put together a guide to the first two episodes of Schmigadoon! to answer all your questions about why some moments might seem a little bit familiar.

We'll update this article weekly, as we see more of the show and process more of the homages and jokes. WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Let's talk about those opening credits.

There's nothing so musical theatre as a colorful, lush opening credits sequence. You'll find one in most any Golden Age musical you decide to watch - and so, naturally, you'll find one on Schmigadoon. We never, ever hit "skip intro" in this one.

Here's an example of the kind of thing they're referencing:

Why are the townspeople's names so familiar?

Most every never-shown townsperson in Schmigadoon's name comes from a famous musical theatre character.

In the basket auction scene in episode two, Mayor Manlove (Alan Cumming) rattles off some names of residents, including Marcellus (The Music Man), Barnaby (Hello, Dolly!), Enoch (Carousel), and Curly (Oklahoma!).

On top of that, all of Betsy (Dove Cameron)'s six sisters seem to have musical theatre names - Laurie (Oklahoma), Carrie (Carousel), Nellie (South Pacific), Fiona (Brigadoon), Cindy (a short-lived 1964 musical), and Tootie (Meet Me in St. Louis).

Betsy's six sisters, each of whom wears a different color, could also be a reference to the 1954 musical film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Did you do a double take when you saw the name of that one store?

Most of the stores in Schmigadoon are just labeled with their purpose - but there's one that stood out to us.

"Hammerstein and Sons" references the work of Oscar Hammerstein, who, along with Richard Rodgers, wrote many of the beloved Golden Age musicals that Schmigadoon references directly.

It's not just the title - there's SO much Brigadoon here.

Brigadoon is a 1947 Lerner & Loewe musical about two lovers who wander into a Scottish town that only exists once every 100 years. Sound familiar?

A couple that gets lost hiking in the woods and ends up in a town they can't leave is very Brigadoon to begin with, but the references don't stop there.

When you leave Brigadoon in the musical, you need to fall in love to have a chance of finding it again; this is subverted in Schmigadoon, where you need to fall in love in order to leave.

Betsy's character reminds us a lot of Meg from Brigadoon - the lonely girl who seduces the handsome outsider.

In Schmigadoon, we meet a friendly leprechaun played by the legendary comic actor Martin Short. There are no leprechauns in Brigadoon (though he does resemble Og from Finian's Rainbow), but Short's character stands in for Mr. Lundie, who teaches the outsiders who come to Brigadoon what they can expect from his magical little town.

Wait... Aren't you also getting serious The Music Man vibes?

Kristin Chenoweth plays the reverend's wife - an incredible facsimile of Mrs. Eulalie Mackechnie Shinn from The Music Man. She and her friends (maybe witches, definitely a spoof of The Music Man's Pick-a-Little ladies) protest modernity in Schmigadoon in much the same way they do in The Music Man.



And, of course, Ariana DeBose's schoolmarm character is just like Marian the Librarian. She even directly references the controversial authors Marian reads in The Music Man - Chaucer, Rabelais, and Balzac.

The references don't stop there. Carson, the little boy with a lisp, is eerily reminiscent of The Music Man's Winthrop; and there's even a nod to the Wells Fargo Wagon in the Schmigadoon! opening number. In The Music Man, the little truck warrants its own song, but we're happier this way.

Is Aaron Tveit basically just playing Billy Bigelow from Carousel?

Pretty much.

And we love it.

It's the costume; it's the fact that Tveit's character Danny Bailey works at a Tunnel of Love where Billy Bigelow works at the titular Carousel; it's the mannerisms.

It's the fact that Tveit's spotlight song, "You Can't Tame Me," makes direct references to "If I Loved You" ("But somehow I can see / Just exactly how I'd be") and "Soliloquy" (he starts singing about his future children).

It's also just the hokey, old-timey language Danny Bailey uses to talk to Melissa (Cecily Strong). We are incredibly here for it.

And, on the subject of Carousel, "Corn Puddin'" reminds us of "This Was a Real Nice Clambake."

There's a lot of Oklahoma! in here, too.

"You Can't Tame Me" doesn't just reference Carousel - musically, it's so much like Oklahoma!'s "I Cain't Say No," but subverted on the lines of gender.

Even just the title of the show - with that pesky exclamation mark after Schmigadoon! - reminds us of the branding for Oklahoma!

The citizens of Schmigadoon spell out the name of their hometown in the opening number. As we all know, that's something the citizens of the new state of Oklahoma do in their own titular song.

There's also a picnic basket auction in Oklahoma!, just like there's one in Schmigadoon.

What other Golden Age musicals are referenced so far in Schmigadoon?

The part of "Lover's Spat" where the ensemble stops singing so dialogue between Melissa and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) can occur reminds us a lot of "Been a Long Day" from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

The beautiful song Mayor Manlove sings in the forest ("Somewhere Love is Waiting For You") definitely references songs like "More I Cannot Wish You" from Guys and Dolls and "Climb Every Mountain" from The Sound of Music.

We'll be back each week with more references to unpack! Did we miss anything? Let us know!