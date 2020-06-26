92Y's Unterberg Poetry Center Presents David Byrne and David Mitchell in Conversation
92Y's Unterberg Poetry Center will present a July 14, 6 pm online conversation featuring bestselling author David Mitchell and pop/rock icon David Byrne. They will discuss writing, music, the creative life - and Mitchell's new novel, Utopia Avenue, which comes out on July 14.
David Mitchell is the author of Cloud Atlas, The Bone Clocks and Slade House, among other books. According to Random House, Utopia Avenue centers on "the strangest British band you've never heard of."
"It is a rollicking, rapturous tale of 1960s rock 'n' roll," wrote Publishers Weekly. "Mitchell unspools at least a dozen original song lyrics and descriptions of performances that are just as fiery and infectious as his narratives. He delivers more fun, more mischief, and more heart than ever before."
David Byrne works in a variety of mediums. Born in Dumbarton, Scotland, he grew up in North America and was educated at art schools in Maryland and Rhode Island. Since leaving the Talking Heads, the band he co-founded in the 1970s, Byrne has released nine solo studio albums, most recently American Utopia (2018) which led to a sold-out Broadway show. Byrne has been honored with an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy awards, among others.
Each ticket comes with a signed copy of Utopia Avenue, and the first 100 purchasers will have the opportunity to join a virtual signing line for a one-on-one conversation with Mitchell. More information on the virtual signing will be sent closer to the event date.
DETAILS:
American Utopia Meets Utopia Avenue:
David Byrne and David Mitchell in Conversation
Tuesday, July 14, 6 pm, $35
https://www.92y.org/event/david-mitchell-and-david-byrne.aspx
