92Y to Present Reading of Bob Dylan's THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG Featuring André De Shields

The reading will take place at the Unterberg Poetry Center on Monday, July 17 at 7:30 pm.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

92Y to Present Reading of Bob Dylan's THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG Featuring André De Shields

Bob Dylan's acclaimed The Philosophy of Modern Song will take center stage at 92NY's Unterberg Poetry Center on Monday, July 17 at 7:30 pm when actors André De Shields and Odessa Young visit to read from the book — in which Dylan riffs on 66 songs by other artists.

The dramatic reading will be interspersed with songs detailed in the book, performed by Grammy Award-winning musical artist Meshell Ndegeocello and her band. Michael Almereyda, film director and screenwriter, assembled the script for the performance, and he will direct it.

Tickets (from $35) are available on 92NY's website.

Bob Dylan's The Philosophy of Modern Song is a kaleidoscope, a hall of mirrors, a time-traveling flying saucer of a book—a series of rapturous essays tracking Dylan's love of popular music and his poet-historian's grip on its legends and lore. In it, Dylan riffs on the work of icons as dynamic and disparate as Ray Charles and Rodgers and Hart, Nina Simone and Warren Zevon, Lerner and Loewe and Cher, and The Temptations and The Who. His selections, which sweep from the 1940s to the 2000s, include Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas," Nina Simone's "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" and Frank Sinatra's "Strangers in the Night," among many others.

“An inexplicable thing happens when words are set to music,” Dylan writes. “The combination becomes hypnotic, rhapsodic, somehow both mysterious and direct as a telegram.”

The New York Times' Dwight Garner wrote: “These riffs, which he flicks like tarot cards through a distant cactus, sound a lot like his own song lyrics, so much so that part of me wanted this to be a new record instead, wanted to hear these lines come croaking up from Dylan's 81-year-old lungs and past his buckshot, barb-wired uvula."

André De Shields, an actor, singer, dancer, director and choreographer, starred in Hadestown and Death of a Salesman, among other critically-acclaimed Broadway shows. He also appeared in The Full Monty and The Wiz. De Shields won a 2019 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, for his portrayal of Hermes in Hadestown. 

Odessa Young's film credits include Mothering Sunday, Shirley, A Million Little Pieces, Assassination Nation, Manodrome and The Daughter, for which she earned the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress. She starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO Max limited series The Staircase, and her theater credits include The Mother and Days of Rage.

Meshell Ndegocello's music incorporates a wide range of influences and styles, including funk, soul, jazz, hip hop, reggae and rock. She has been nominated for eleven Grammy Awards, including the Grammy-wining (2021) Best R&B song "Better Than I Imagined." She has collaborated on hit songs with Herbie Hancock, John Mellencamp and Chaka Khan, among many others, and her music has been featured in several movie soundtracks, including How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Batman & Robin and Love & Basketball. Ndegeocello's new album is The Omnichord Real Book.
 

About The 92nd Street Y, New York: The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th  anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit  www.92NY.org.




RELATED STORIES

1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Wins 2023 ACCA Award Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Wins 2023 ACCA Award

The chorus of the Broadway musical New York, New York will receive the 2023 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus. 

2
Video: Watch Taylor Louderman Sing Someone Elses Story at the Muny Photo
Video: Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny

Today marks the final performance of Chess at The Muny! In this video, watch as Taylor Louderman, who plays Svetlana, performs 'Someone Else's Story'.

3
PURLIE VICTORIOUS Sets September Opening Night Date on Broadway Photo
PURLIE VICTORIOUS Sets September Opening Night Date on Broadway

The first Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by legendary Ossie Davis will officially open in September. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon Photo
Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon is set to lead the national tour of Funny Girl as Fanny Brice. Get to know the new leading lady with videos of some of her past performances in school and beyond.

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/9/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/9/23
Katerina McCrimmon to Star as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL North American TourKaterina McCrimmon to Star as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL North American Tour
Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas Joins Broadway Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVEApl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas Joins Broadway Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVE
Sarah Silverman Joins Lawsuits Against OpenAI and Meta For Copyright InfringementSarah Silverman Joins Lawsuits Against OpenAI and Meta For Copyright Infringement

Videos

Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
Watch Timothée Chalamet in the WONKA Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet in the WONKA Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You