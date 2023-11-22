92NY to Present The Bang Group's NUT/CRACKED

The Bang Group’s Nut/Cracked — not the usual holiday dance fare! Shake off the tinsel as choreographer David Parker brings tap, vaudeville, ballet, disco, contemporary dance and genre-nonconforming glee to the 92NY stage. Time Out New York calls this playful mix of tap dances on pointe, barefoot hoofing and a bubble wrap stomp-off “a comedic deconstruction of the holiday classic” and Nut/Cracked makes Tchaikovsky’s beloved score swing with unexpected arrangements by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, and Fred Waring & the Pennsylvanians.

“Nut/Cracked is my holiday gift to New York's scrappy, irreverent, resilient and hilarious dance community in all its glorious eclecticism, comments David Parker. “Conceived in the spirit of dancing schools across the country with their inevitable Nutcrackers and embossed with New York City grit, Nut/Cracked cuts the plot loose and revels in the simple essences of the season--snow, ice, evergreens, greed, competition, generosity, presents, addictions, tap shoes and toe shoes. It's been a joy to spend the last 20 holiday seasons with this show and to bring it this year to the Harkness Dance Center.”

Following the matinee, stay for a hands-on, family-friendly post-performance party as our art gallery is transformed into a winter wonderland! We’ll have treats from Dylan’s Candy Bar, a photo booth, a cash bar for the adults, and a DIY tap dance station with slip-on tap shoes so everyone can make some noise and get into the holiday swing! Appropriate for children age 8+.



About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY’s programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit Click Here.