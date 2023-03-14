92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents LADIES IN THE SHOE

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center presents "Ladies in the Shoe" LIVE SHOW with Dormeshia & Guests, on Saturday, March 25. In honor of Women's History Month, "Ladies in the Shoe" LIVE SHOW is a celebration of accomplished female tap dancers and well-respected ambassadors, presenting history and a variety of styles. Guests include Brinae Ali, Karen-Callaway-Williams, Christina Carminucci, and more TBA. Tickets are available here.



"Ladies in the Shoe" LIVE SHOW is the first dance event in 92NY's newly-renovated Buttenwieser Hall, which officially reopens on March 22, our 149th birthday. The hall, which has welcomed generations of leading artists, speakers and performers, has been carefully re-envisioned as a flexible, black-box space, with retractable seating capable of accommodating up to 250 people. As part of its reimagination, Buttenwieser Hall's historic ceiling murals-completed by renowned artist Vincent Maragliotti more than 90 years ago-are being painstakingly restored to return them to their original splendor.



Visit 92NY.org/Dance for details on the 2022/23 Harkness Mainstage Series events in Kaufmann Concert Hall, and spring 2023 Harkness Studio Series events in the renovated Buttenwieser Hall.