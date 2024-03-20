Downtown Art Reopens Following City-Funded Renovation Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) and the NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) announced the completion of a City-funded renovation of the Downtown Art Community Center, located in the Fourth Arts Block in Manhattan’s East Village, which added a new performing arts studio, upgraded kitchen, and other features. The $2.36 million project, which was completed 32.5% under its $3.5 million budget, was managed by DDC for DCLA, which provided the funding.

"Downtown Art is a critical member of the vibrant arts community centered on East 4th Street, and we're proud of our investment in this exciting renovation project," said NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "Cultural organizations serve as community hubs and drivers of economic and social vibrancy, and we're thrilled to deliver another example of world-class cultural infrastructure for all New Yorkers to experience."

“We are so excited to have reached the completion of this project,” said Ryan Gilliam, Executive Director, Downtown Art. “We’ve had residents, colleagues, and program partners in to see the renovations and the response has been fantastic. Can’t wait to fill the space with creative community programming. Our deepest thanks to Councilmember Carlina Rivera, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, DCLA, and DDC.”

“DDC builds art and cultural centers all over the city, and we are delighted to announce the completion of the renovation project for Downtown Art,” said Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Thomas Foley. “This in-house design includes a brand-new, large rehearsal studio, an upgraded kitchen, bathroom, lighting, and other features that will allow Downtown Art to continue to serve the community through its programming in a more modern facility. This renovation project was completed in stages and would have been perfect for a CM-Build alternative delivery, which would have concluded the renovation faster.”

CM-Build (Construction Manager-Build) eliminates lengthy procurement processes, allows construction to begin earlier and, like Design-Build, ensures critical early collaboration between the design team and the builder, unlike the traditional Design-Bid-Build lowest bidder process, which was utilized for this project as required by state law. CM-Build makes it easier to phase a project to keep the space partially open while work continues. DDC has used CM-Build extensively when authorized under an emergency declaration, achieving record time savings and M/WBE participation. DDC is only permitted to use CM-Build under an emergency declaration, but is pushing for CM-Build authorization from New York State to speed up projects and deliver efficiency each and every day.

Downtown Art--an organization focused on equity and diversity in the arts, cultural organizing, community, and civic engagement--is located in a four-story building on 70 East 4th Street, shared with the Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company. This newly completed renovation project brought changes to the cultural center’s second and third floors, including a new performing arts studio with a sprung wood floor assembly, mirrors, and modern lighting, along with an open office area with shelf partitions. The project also added a new bathroom with shower, storage room, and a laundry area. Downtown Art now has a new kitchen with built-in ovens, a microwave, plus stove with a vent, top and bottom cabinets with room for plenty of storage, an island table and stools, a new refrigerator, and a wood table and chairs set. The center also has a wall built-in water bottle filler and water fountain. All of these upgrades will allow the organization to continue serving as a community hub for the vibrant Fourth Arts Block community.

Renovations also included the installation of new lighting fixtures, plus HVAC on both floors and added finishes to walls and ceilings. The project is also replacing a fire escape, which will be finished in the spring.

Construction for this project began in June 2022. Funding for the project was provided by the NYC Mayor’s Office, the Manhattan Borough President’s Office, and the Office of Councilmember Carlina Rivera. A previous project for Downtown Art included a new façade and a gut renovation of the vacant and dilapidated building. In Phase 1, the building was brought up to code, meeting LEED energy efficiency standards. This phase was concluded in 2016.

“Downtown Art’s renovation ushers in new opportunities to expand this East Village institution’s reach and impact,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. “I’m excited for the community to get to experience all that the new space has to offer artists and art lovers. This is a critical investment in the future of culturally diverse and inclusive arts programming.”

“Downtown Art is a part of the vibrant art and culture scene in the East Village, and I’m proud to have been able to support them in the renovation of their home on East 4th Street,” said Council Member Carlina Rivera. “This organization has a history of intergenerational and inclusive programming that is deserving of a space that can foster generations of artists to come. Investments in our cultural institutions must always remain a priority for our city.”