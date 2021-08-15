VENDAVAL / PIAZZOLLA ITINERARY will be performed at Teatro Colon next month by the Teatro Colon Permanent Ballet, directed by Paloma Herrera.

Performances will run September 8-11, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/en/season-2021/ballet/produccion/vendaval-piazzolla-itinerary.

Vendaval

CHOREOGRAPHY

Maximiliano Iglesias

MUSIC

P. I. Tchaikovsky

Las Estaciones, Op. 37a (arr. Joaquín Panisse)

PIANO

Marcelo Balat

COSTUME

Stella López

LIGHTING

Rubén Conde

Itinerario Piazzolla

CHOREOGRAPHY AND VISUAL CONCEPT

Alejandro Cervera

MUSIC

A. Piazzolla*

PERCUSSION

Arauco Yepes

COSTUME

Stella López

LIGHTING

Rubén Conde

VIDEO

Federico Lamas