VENDAVAL / PIAZZOLLA ITINERARY Will Be Performed at Teatro Colon Next Month

Performances will run September 8-11, 2021.

Aug. 15, 2021  
VENDAVAL / PIAZZOLLA ITINERARY will be performed at Teatro Colon next month by the Teatro Colon Permanent Ballet, directed by Paloma Herrera.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/en/season-2021/ballet/produccion/vendaval-piazzolla-itinerary.

Vendaval

CHOREOGRAPHY
Maximiliano Iglesias

MUSIC
P. I. Tchaikovsky
Las Estaciones, Op. 37a (arr. Joaquín Panisse)

PIANO
Marcelo Balat

COSTUME
Stella López

LIGHTING
Rubén Conde

Itinerario Piazzolla

CHOREOGRAPHY AND VISUAL CONCEPT
Alejandro Cervera

MUSIC
A. Piazzolla*

PERCUSSION
Arauco Yepes

COSTUME
Stella López

LIGHTING
Rubén Conde

VIDEO
Federico Lamas


