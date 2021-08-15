VENDAVAL / PIAZZOLLA ITINERARY Will Be Performed at Teatro Colon Next Month
Performances will run September 8-11, 2021.
VENDAVAL / PIAZZOLLA ITINERARY will be performed at Teatro Colon next month by the Teatro Colon Permanent Ballet, directed by Paloma Herrera.
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/en/season-2021/ballet/produccion/vendaval-piazzolla-itinerary.
Vendaval
CHOREOGRAPHY
Maximiliano Iglesias
MUSIC
P. I. Tchaikovsky
Las Estaciones, Op. 37a (arr. Joaquín Panisse)
PIANO
Marcelo Balat
COSTUME
Stella López
LIGHTING
Rubén Conde
Itinerario Piazzolla
CHOREOGRAPHY AND VISUAL CONCEPT
Alejandro Cervera
MUSIC
A. Piazzolla*
PERCUSSION
Arauco Yepes
COSTUME
Stella López
LIGHTING
Rubén Conde
VIDEO
Federico Lamas