Toia&Callaci llega a la Gran Manzana para deleitarnos con tres de sus trabajos artísticos: “El Señor de los árboles” , “El Ángel de la valija” y “Las Juanas, una herejía'

Facundo Agustin, Rodolfo Santamarina, Florencia Aroldi y Valeria Llaneza estarán en la presentación del festival UNI2 en la ciudad de Nueva York .

March 10, 2022

Camila Cardona is an Argentine artist who was recently chosen to be part of the show On Your Feet, which tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan . This production will start playing on May 5th at GALA Theater in Washington DC under the direction of Broadway Performer and Choreographer, Luis Salgado.