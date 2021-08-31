Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THEODORA Will Be Performed at Teatro Colon Next Month

Performances run 28 September - 3 October.

Aug. 31, 2021  
Theodora is Händel's penultimate oratorio, and the composer's favorite. The libretto by Thomas Morell (Judas Maccabeus, Alexander Balus and Jephtha) is set in Antioch during the Roman persecution of Christians, and tells the story of Theodora, who had to face torture, rape and death because of her faith. We live in times of anxiety and uncertainty. And this version is constructed in an attempt to transform the restrictions to which the pandemic forces us into expressive power. Bearing witness to the transforming power of art and imagination in dark times. And expressing, in turn, the profound and indisputable character of art as an essential good.

TEATRO COLÓN PERMANENT ORCHESTRA
CONDUCTOR
César Bustamante

PLAYWRITER AND STAGE DIRECTOR
Alejandro Tantanian

SPACE, COSTUMES AND VIDEO
Oria Puppo

LIGHTING
Rubén Conde

MAIN INTERPRETERS
Jaquelina Livieri / Martin Oro / Florencia Machado / Santiago Martínez / Ricardo Seguel

GUEST ACTRESS
Mercedes Morán

Learn more at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/en/season-2021/opera/produccion/theodora.


From This Author Stephi Wild