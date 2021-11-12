Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sons of Apollo Will Perform at El Teatro Flores in January

Todos los tickets adquiridos son válidos para la nueva fecha del show sin necesidad de realizar ningún trámite.

Nov. 12, 2021  
Informamos que al no estar el mundo preparado aun para la vuelta de los shows de este tipo se reprograma el show de SONS OF APOLLO y la nueva fecha, esperamos definitiva, será el miércoles 12 de enero 2022.

El super grupo integrado por Mike Portnoy (Ex DreamTheater, WineryDogs), Derek Sherinian (Ex DreamTheater), Billy Sheehan (TheWineryDogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth), Jeff Scott Soto (ex Journey, Ex RisingForce de YngwieMalmsteen) y Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Ex GNR) llega a Buenos Aires para presentar nuevo disco!

Learn more at https://vivo.perfil.com/espectaculo/23374-sons-of-apollo.


