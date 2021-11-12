Sons of Apollo Will Perform at El Teatro Flores in January

Informamos que al no estar el mundo preparado aun para la vuelta de los shows de este tipo se reprograma el show de SONS OF APOLLO y la nueva fecha, esperamos definitiva, será el miércoles 12 de enero 2022.

Todos los tickets adquiridos son válidos para la nueva fecha del show sin necesidad de realizar ningún trámite.

El super grupo integrado por Mike Portnoy (Ex DreamTheater, WineryDogs), Derek Sherinian (Ex DreamTheater), Billy Sheehan (TheWineryDogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth), Jeff Scott Soto (ex Journey, Ex RisingForce de YngwieMalmsteen) y Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Ex GNR) llega a Buenos Aires para presentar nuevo disco!

