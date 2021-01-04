SCHOOL OF ROCK Rescheduled to June 2021 at Opera Orbi Seguros

As a consequence of the pandemic caused by COVID19, the event "School of Rock, the musical" timely rescheduled for JANUARY 2021 will have to be postponed again for the month of JUNE 2021 (definitive dates to be confirmed) pending the fulfillment of all the conditions and adequate and necessary protocols to safeguard the integrity of the public and our cast.

The tickets acquired to date will be valid for the new functions that are carried out, making it clear that the equivalency calendar will be informed on a date close to the rescheduling.

For those spectators who are unable to attend the show in June 2021, we make the following refund system available:

a) Buyers who paid for their tickets with credit and / or debit cards may request a refund. For this case, we request to complete the online form "REQUEST FOR RETURN OF TICKETS", entering www.ticketek.com.ar/ayuda

b) For buyers who paid for their tickets in cash, the refund will be made through the same channels through which they were purchased, when the health authorities lift the restrictions on attention and circulation.