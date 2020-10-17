Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Theatrical Streaming Platform Argentina Show Live Launches

The platform will include musicals, plays, and more live and on demand events.

Oct. 17, 2020  

A new streaming platform, Argentina Show Live, has officially launched. The platform will include musicals, plays, and more live and on demand events.

Argentina Show Live was created by businessman Guillermo Marin, who works on the platform with fellow businessman Jorge Rial, NextV News reports.

The platform's catalog is broadcast through Amazon's CDN, and has 4K video quality and Dolby sound.

Marin describes that platform as "a platform that is here to stay and that, over time, will be transformed to the point of becoming a mini Netflix." He said that the goal is to add more variety for all audiences.

In the long term, Marin hopes to "develop original projects for the platform, in-house creations and productions", as well as sporting events.

Read the original story on NextV News and check out the site at https://argentinashowlive.com/.



