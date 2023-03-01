LAS CHICAS DE LA CULPA Comes to Teatro Gran Rex

Después de un año de funciones completamente agotadas, llega el día de vivir el mejor momento con LAS CHICAS DE LA CULPA. Ahora Malena Guinzburg, Connie Ballarini, Fernanda Metilli y Natalia Carulias te invitan a LA FIESTA DE LAS CHICAS DE LA CULPA!! Si te divertiste todo el año, mucho más te vas a divertir en esta función especial en el Gran Rex. Con más charlas, juegos gigantes, una puesta en escena enorme y todas las sorpresas que vivís en cada función de LAS CHICAS DE LA CULPA! ¡Si viniste a alguna función, si no conseguiste entradas o si las seguiste por streaming, a todas las esperamos para cerrar este año con una super función de Las Chicas de la Culpa!

