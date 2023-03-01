Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LAS CHICAS DE LA CULPA Comes to Teatro Gran Rex

The performance is on 6 March.

Mar. 01, 2023  
LAS CHICAS DE LA CULPA Comes to Teatro Gran Rex

Después de un año de funciones completamente agotadas, llega el día de vivir el mejor momento con LAS CHICAS DE LA CULPA. Ahora Malena Guinzburg, Connie Ballarini, Fernanda Metilli y Natalia Carulias te invitan a LA FIESTA DE LAS CHICAS DE LA CULPA!! Si te divertiste todo el año, mucho más te vas a divertir en esta función especial en el Gran Rex. Con más charlas, juegos gigantes, una puesta en escena enorme y todas las sorpresas que vivís en cada función de LAS CHICAS DE LA CULPA! ¡Si viniste a alguna función, si no conseguiste entradas o si las seguiste por streaming, a todas las esperamos para cerrar este año con una super función de Las Chicas de la Culpa!

The Gran Rex Theater informs that the events that take place in this room could be photographed or filmed for later dissemination in the media and/or advertising campaigns.
The entrance to the establishment implies the authorization to the Producer and to Cordero, Cavallo and Lautaret SA to use the filmed and/or photographed content and the use of personal image without any compensation.




CASADOS CON HIJOS is Now Playing at Teatro Gran Rex Photo
CASADOS CON HIJOS is Now Playing at Teatro Gran Rex
Telefe, una marca propiedad de Paramount, y RGB Entertainment anuncian la llegada del show teatral más esperado: Casados con hijos.
Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra Performs RESURRECTION at Teatro Colon Next Month Photo
Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra Performs RESURRECTION at Teatro Colon Next Month
Charles Dutoit will conduct the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra in Symphony No. 2 in C minor, “Resurrección”, by Gustav Mahler.  Performances run 7-12 March.
Disney 100 en Concierto Comes to Teatro Colon Beginning This Week Photo
Disney 100 en Concierto Comes to Teatro Colon Beginning This Week
Disney 100 en Concierto comes to Teatro Colon next month! Performances run from Friday, 10 February 2023 to Thursday, 23 February 2023.
GOD SAVE THE QUEEN Comes to Teatro Gran Rex in March Photo
GOD SAVE THE QUEEN Comes to Teatro Gran Rex in March
Dios Salve a la Reina se presentará el día 4 de Marzo a las 20:30 Hs en el Teatro Gran Rex.

More Hot Stories For You


CASADOS CON HIJOS is Now Playing at Teatro Gran RexCASADOS CON HIJOS is Now Playing at Teatro Gran Rex
February 17, 2023

Telefe, una marca propiedad de Paramount, y RGB Entertainment anuncian la llegada del show teatral más esperado: Casados con hijos.
Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra Performs RESURRECTION at Teatro Colon Next MonthBuenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra Performs RESURRECTION at Teatro Colon Next Month
February 13, 2023

Charles Dutoit will conduct the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra in Symphony No. 2 in C minor, “Resurrección”, by Gustav Mahler.  Performances run 7-12 March.
Disney 100 en Concierto Comes to Teatro Colon Beginning This WeekDisney 100 en Concierto Comes to Teatro Colon Beginning This Week
February 6, 2023

Disney 100 en Concierto comes to Teatro Colon next month! Performances run from Friday, 10 February 2023 to Thursday, 23 February 2023.
GOD SAVE THE QUEEN Comes to Teatro Gran Rex in MarchGOD SAVE THE QUEEN Comes to Teatro Gran Rex in March
January 30, 2023

Dios Salve a la Reina se presentará el día 4 de Marzo a las 20:30 Hs en el Teatro Gran Rex.
Lauren Jauregui Comes to Teatro Gran Rex in MarchLauren Jauregui Comes to Teatro Gran Rex in March
January 17, 2023

Las fechas sudamericanas del tour mundial de Lauren Jauregui que se llevan a cabo en Argentina, Brasil y Chile fueron reprogramadas para marzo 2023.
share