Billboard Argentina will present a virtual festival with over 100 artists on July 9, according to Misiones Online.

Artists making appearances include Luciano Pereyra, Los Palmeras, Khea, and many others.

The 24-hour broadcast will also serve as a fundraiser to help the families of music workers coordinated through the SI Foundation.

