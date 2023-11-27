Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple!

Mariana is a talented performer from Argentina who's currently chasing her dreams in the vibrant city of New York. She's a young artist dedicated to her craft, and her journey to the Big Apple is a nice and inspiring story for those chasing similar dreams.

Originally from Quilmes, a southern city of Buenos Aires, Mariana grew up in a big family alongside her three siblings. Dance classes were her thing from a very young age. She started training as a hobbie but soon after, she decided to persue her passion in a bigger way by studying musical theater at the renowned Fundación Julio Bocca, where she earned a scholarship to further her studies.

Performing at "Abrons Arts Center" NYC.

After completing her training, Mariana auditioned and landed a spot in the first Argentinian Show-Choir called 'El Club del Hit', under the direction of Matías and Alejandro Ibarra. From 2013 to 2017, she performed with this company for audiences in various shows, massive and private events, performing in cities like Mar del Plata, and at important venues such as Teatro Tabaris, Teatro El Cubo, and Luna Park. She also performed at the opening of the 'Kids Choice Awards' at Opera Theater, sharing the stage with big Argentine figures like Marley and Peter Lanzani, among others. The outstanding performances of 'El Club del Hit' earned recognition at prestigious awards such as the Hugo Awards, ACE Awards, and the Estrella de Mar Awards. Alongside 'El Club del Hit's' Choreographer, Alejandro Ibarra, Mariana got the chance to perform in the grand reopening of Corrientes Street (Argentina's Broadway), sharing the stage with famous celebrities from the Musical Theater Industry like Nacha Guevara and Broadway star Elena Roger.

At the Estrella de Mar Awards (Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina).

Later on, she joined 'El Bondi Creaciones,' a Musical Theater Company led by Lali Vidal and Fede Fedele, well known for creating and developing original Musical Theater shows. Throughout her time there, she took on solo performances and lead roles in various projects such as: “Helena”, “Bang Pie”, “Los de Arriba de los de Abajo”, and CVI: Club de Vengadores de la Injusticia”.

During this period, Mariana auditioned for an intensive international program and received a scholarship to travel and study in New York City. And guess what? She's still there, pursuing her dreams and shaping her carreeer!

"Being deeply involved in the industry here in NYC made me realize that this is the life that I want, that I dreamt of, and that I believe I can achieve with hard work¨. “Even though I had visited New York several times before, training in different programs made me feel like I can make it here. There's room for everyone in NY, opportunities abound, but at the same time, things require effort. It puts me to the test every day, challenging me to see how I can grow and excel on my own."

Photo Credit: @paradaenzo / enzo.osvaldo.ph.

Mariana Carlassara’s passion, talent and hard work makes her a great leader to inspire young artists around the globe. Who knows what dazzling performances and achievements await her on the stages of New York City, Good Luck Mariana!