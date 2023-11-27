Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple!

Mariana is a talented performer from Argentina who's currently chasing her dreams in the vibrant city of New York.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

MASTER STROKE Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week Photo 1 MASTER STROKE Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week
Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple! Photo 2 Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple!
BM Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week Photo 3 BM Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week

Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple!

Mariana is a talented performer from Argentina who's currently chasing her dreams in the vibrant city of New York. She's a young artist dedicated to her craft, and her journey to the Big Apple is a nice and inspiring story for those chasing similar dreams.

Originally from Quilmes, a southern city of Buenos Aires, Mariana grew up in a big family alongside her three siblings. Dance classes were her thing from a very young age. She started training as a hobbie but soon after, she decided to persue her passion in a bigger way by studying musical theater at the renowned Fundación Julio Bocca, where she earned a scholarship to further her studies.

Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple!
Performing at "Abrons Arts Center" NYC.

After completing her training, Mariana auditioned and landed a spot in the first Argentinian Show-Choir called 'El Club del Hit', under the direction of Matías and Alejandro Ibarra. From 2013 to 2017, she performed with this company for audiences in various shows, massive and private events, performing in cities like Mar del Plata, and at important venues such as Teatro Tabaris, Teatro El Cubo, and Luna Park. She also performed at the opening of the 'Kids Choice Awards' at Opera Theater, sharing the stage with big Argentine figures like Marley and Peter Lanzani, among others. The outstanding performances of 'El Club del Hit' earned recognition at prestigious awards such as the Hugo Awards, ACE Awards, and the Estrella de Mar Awards. Alongside  'El Club del Hit's' Choreographer, Alejandro Ibarra, Mariana got the chance to perform in the grand reopening of Corrientes Street (Argentina's Broadway), sharing the stage with famous celebrities from the Musical Theater Industry like Nacha Guevara and Broadway star Elena Roger.

Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple!
At the Estrella de Mar Awards (Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina).

Later on, she joined 'El Bondi Creaciones,' a Musical Theater Company led by Lali Vidal and Fede Fedele, well known for creating and developing  original Musical Theater shows. Throughout her time there, she took on solo performances and lead roles in various projects such as: “Helena”, “Bang Pie”, “Los de Arriba de los de Abajo”, and CVI: Club de Vengadores de la Injusticia”.

During this period, Mariana auditioned for an intensive international program and received a scholarship to travel and study in New York City. And guess what? She's still there, pursuing her dreams and shaping her carreeer!

"Being deeply involved in the industry here in NYC made me realize that this is the life that I want, that I dreamt of, and that I believe I can achieve with hard work¨.

“Even though I had visited New York several times before, training in different programs made me feel like I can make it here. There's room for everyone in NY, opportunities abound, but at the same time, things require effort. It puts me to the test every day, challenging me to see how I can grow and excel on my own."

Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple!
                                                                     Photo Credit: @paradaenzo / enzo.osvaldo.ph.

Mariana Carlassara’s passion, talent and  hard work makes her a  great leader to inspire young artists around the globe. Who knows what dazzling performances and achievements await her on the stages of New York City, Good Luck Mariana!



RELATED STORIES - Argentina

1
BM Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week Photo
BM Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week

BM comes to Teatro Gran Rex this week. The performance is on 29 November 2023.

2
Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple! Photo
Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple!

Mariana is a talented performer from Argentina who's currently chasing her dreams in the vibrant city of New York. She's a young artist dedicated to her craft, and her journey to the Big Apple is a nice and inspiring story for those chasing similar dreams.

3
MASTER STROKE Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week Photo
MASTER STROKE Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week

¡No te pierdas MASTER STROKE en esta fecha tan especial! ¡Infaltable su homenaje a Freddy Mercury el próximo 24 de Noviembre! Juntos, pasaremos una noche emocionante llena de canciones y recuerdos inolvidables del icónico líder de la banda más exitosa del planeta de los años 80.

4
Taylor Swift Reschedules Argentina Concert Due to Weather Photo
Taylor Swift Reschedules Argentina Concert Due to Weather

Taylor Swift has reschuled tonight's Eras Tour performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina due to inclement weather. Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums 'Fearless,' 'Red,' '1989,' 'reputation,' 'Lover,' 'folklore,' 'evermore,' and the recently released 'Midnights.' Find out more now!

From This Author - Felicitas de la Fare

Felicitas is a writer, blogger, and educator from Buenos Aires, Argentina where she teaches technique, repertoire, and vocal styles in pop, rock, and music theatre. As a performing artist, Felicitas h... Felicitas de la Fare">(read more about this author)

Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple!Argentinian performer, Mariana Carlassara, Making Her Way in the Big Apple!
Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46
Review: Colombian Daniel Gutierrez: Leading the Rhythm of 'On Your Feet' National Tour at On Your Feet! National TourReview: Colombian Daniel Gutierrez: Leading the Rhythm of 'On Your Feet' National Tour at On Your Feet! National Tour
Michelle's 'Coney Island' Short Film: A Glimpse into the Tough Visa Journey in AmericaMichelle's 'Coney Island' Short Film: A Glimpse into the Tough Visa Journey in America

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

Argentina SHOWS

Recommended For You