Overture Center Continues Changemaker Speaker Series With Photojournalist Deanne Fitzmaurice

Enjoy an evening of inspiration and storytelling with Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Deanne Fitzmaurice as she presents Luck is a State of Mind. Fitzmaurice's presentation takes place in Capitol Theater on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($25-$65) are available at overture.org.

Take a wild ride through decades of bearing witness to sweeping change as Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and Nikon Ambassador Deanne Fitzmaurice shares the personal philosophy that helps her capture jaw-dropping images. Sharing pivotal stories from more than three decades of documenting our world, including the human cost of conflict, climate change, sweeping Supreme Court rulings and societal shifts, Fitzmaurice drills down into what makes a memorable photograph and how photojournalism and good storytelling have the power to connect us.

ABOUT DEANNE FITZMAURICE

As a photojournalist for the San Francisco Chronicle, Fitzmaurice found herself at the epicenter of some of the biggest stories in the U.S. of the 80s, 90s and the turn of the century. She documented the AIDS crisis, Loma Prieta—the worst earthquake in nearly a century—pivotal Supreme Court rulings about whom we can love and marry, the collateral damage of war, a rapidly changing climate, the Bay Area's dominance in the worlds of the NFL and MLB sports, and the steroid scandal that rocked baseball, including the complicated figure that was simultaneously one of the sport's biggest names and a central character in the scandal, Barry Bonds.

While documenting the changing face of America, Fitzmaurice's work for the Chronicle garnered the attention of global publications and soon she was shooting and creating stories for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, National Geographic and others. One in-depth photographic essay, documenting a young Iraqi war victim named Saleh, earned her the Pulitzer Prize. Fitzmaurice has also won awards from Picture of the Year International awards, AI-AP American Photography, Communication Arts, NPPA and others.

Today, Fitzmaurice spends her behind-the-lens time shooting for the world's most iconic brands, including Amazon, Apple, Nike, Google and Facebook, helping nonprofit organizations, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, tell their stories and documenting moments and individuals who spark her enthusiasm. She also teaches workshops worldwide and lectures regularly at Stanford University. A highly sought-after storyteller, Fitzmaurice shares with corporate, industry and student audiences her insights and reflections on life, creativity, business acumen and cultivating a winning mindset. When she's not on the move, Fitzmaurice and her photographer husband, Kurt Rogers, oversee Think Tank, the cult camera bag business they co-founded.