Northern Sky Theater Will Hold RAISE THE CURTAIN Next Month

Northern Sky Theater will launch their 2023 season with their annual fundraiser Raise the Curtain: Light the Sky on Saturday, May 27. The fundraiser will once again be held at the company's Gould Theater outdoor gathering spaces, complete with music and food around a bonfire and culminating in the evening's performance by the Northern Sky company.
This year's event will include the kinds of things their fans have come to love from past events: an online and in-person Marketplace, delectable hors d'oeuvres from Alexanders, live music around the fire with the Celtic band Frogwater, and the one-of-a-kind performance in the Gould Theater.
"This is always special treat, getting to mix and mingle with Northern Sky company members as they tease the season and showcase delightful selections from their repertoire," said Associate Managing Director Holly Feldman. "Not to mention, this is a key component to raising needed funds to launch a successful 2023 season!"
The Northern Sky Marketplace, open online May 20-27, features show-themed baskets for auction as well as unique items and experiences from Northern Sky artists, who share in the proceeds from what they create. One such item is the opportunity to golf with Green Bay Packers' President/CEO Mark Murphy and Northern Sky favorite Chase Stoeger at Maxwelton Braes golf course. The highest bidder will also have Guys on Ice's "Marvin" (also know as Doug Mancheski) as their caddie.
For more information about Raise the Curtain and how to participate, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2239554®id=117&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnorthernskytheater.com%2Fraisethecurtain23?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Proceeds from Raise the Curtain benefit Northern Sky's general operating fund, designed to sustain the company above and beyond ticket sales.
Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance May 9, 2023 in Appleton at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced NiteLite Presents: Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is presenting a weeklong residency with Nrityagram, a renowned Indian dance company who is dedicated to bringing Odissi – one of the oldest dance styles in the world – to audiences worldwide. Led by Artistic Director Surupa Sen, their traditional practice is infused with a bright, contemporary spirit, which has captured the imagination of people around the globe.
A fan favorite, audiences in Door County have come to know Lachrisa Grandberry over her past five seasons with Northern Sky as a performer, playwright, and composer. Starting this year, Grandberry will add ‘program director’ to her list of roles as she will lead the organization’s newly-formed NOVA Initiative.
