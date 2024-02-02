Holly Feldman And Dave Maier Take On New Roles At Northern Sky Theater

Long-time Northern Sky staff member Holly Feldman has assumed the role of managing director. Former managing director, Dave Maier, will continue with the organization in the role of company manager.

Two years after the Northern Sky board of directors announced their transitional succession plan, the administrative leadership of the company has officially changed hands. In spring of 2022, the board, senior staff, and esteemed guests gathered at Lawrence University's Bjorklunden to discuss big-picture goals and action steps for the organization. At the time, Feldman was given the new title of associate managing director and would further develop the skills necessary for her future role as managing director, under Maier's guidance.

As Feldman steps into the role of managing director, Maier is stepping into a brand new role of company manager. Each of these roles will allow them to work to their strengths and ensure organizational continuity.

Feldman has served in critical leadership support roles at Northern Sky for over fifteen years, including fundraising and donor relationships. The organization felt it was essential that Feldman continue to steward those relationships in her new role. In the position of managing director, Feldman will be responsible for the overall business, administrative, and operational management of the company. This includes leadership of revenue generation, fundraising, budgeting, financial management, HR, information systems, institutional marketing, and board relations.

Like most repertory theatre companies, Northern Sky Theater has a co-leadership organizational structure. The managing director partners with the artistic director so that business and artistic vision work together to ensure the ongoing viability of the company. The managing director is responsible for rendering the artistic director and associate artistic director's vision into practicable initiatives that are financially sound and supported and, in turn, galvanize the board, the staff, and the extended "family" of volunteers, patrons, and the broader community.

"This transition for our organization is as smooth a one as could ever be hoped for, especially with this high-level position," said artistic director Jeff Herbst. "I have worked with both Dave and Holly in their respective roles and couldn't be more reassured in having them make this switch. We are incredibly lucky to have Dave Maier assuming this new role, bringing his vast experience as managing director right along with him. It's such a win-win for Northern Sky."

In the role of company manager, Maier will be the administrative organizer and planner of critical company financial and employment records and reports. Maier will provide administrative, logistical, and financial reporting assistance to Feldman in her new role.

Stated Feldman, "As many folks know, I have been attending shows at Northern Sky since before my feet could touch the ground when I sat on a bench in our park amphitheater. My roots with this company run as deep as the red pine that vaults through our park amphitheater stage. I feel a deep sense of responsibility to see that the next generation of fans can nurture their love for what we do and I feel a deep sense of gratitude for the trust the organization has placed in me."