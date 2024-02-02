Dr. Kevin Spencer Residency To Bring Educational Workshops To The Local Community

This residency with Dr. Spencer will consist of several workshops with local community partners from Tuesday, February 6 through Friday, February 9, 2024.

Feb. 02, 2024

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced a residency with Dr. Kevin Spencer in collaboration with local community partners in the days leading up to the sensory-inclusive performances of The Magic of Kevin Spencer as part of the 2023-24 Spotlight Series.

 

Dr. Kevin Spencer is an award-winning performing artist who is the leading international authority on the academic and therapeutic benefits of simple magic tricks in educational and clinical settings. This residency with Dr. Spencer will consist of several workshops with local community partners from Tuesday, February 6 through Friday, February 9, 2024. These workshops will focus on important themes including mental health and trauma, sensory-inclusivity and using magic as a form of therapy.

 

Workshop attendees will have the opportunity to see how the arts inspire, broaden perceptions and build confidence and self-esteem. The Fox Cities P.A.C. is thankful for local partnerships that brings these interactive workshops to the community and staff members of the Appleton Police Department, CESA-6, ThedaCare and the Autism Society of the Fox Valley.

 

"The Autism Society of the Fox Valley is excited to share this opportunity with our families,"  said President of Autism Society of the Fox Valley, Diane Nackers. "We value this community partnership and the Center's willingness to think outside the box to provide interesting and educational events for those in our community affected by autism."

 

"We are thrilled for our community to engage in these educational opportunities that have resulted because of partnerships with Dr. Kevin Spencer and various local organizations," said Fox Cities Performing Arts Center President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "The arts have the power to extend and resonate with various aspects of our lives, inspiring us so we can learn and connect with others."

 

ABOUT KEVIN SPENCER

Dr. Kevin Spencer, Ph.D. is an award-winning performing artist who toured the world for more than 25 years with one of the largest and most successful theatrical illusion productions in the U.S. At the pinnacle of his career, he stepped away from the big stage and into classrooms and hospitals. He is the leading international authority on the academic and therapeutic benefits of simple magic tricks in educational and clinical settings.

 

Dr. Spencer is a faculty member of Harvard Medical Teaching Hospital's and Boston Children's Hospital's "Pediatric Sedation Outside the Operating Room" conference; adjunct faculty and a research consultant for the Department of Occupational Therapy and Arts in Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham; adjunct faculty in the department of education at Carlow University in Pittsburgh; a Fulbright Specialist on arts integration for special populations for the U.S. Department of State; and an Approved Provider of Continuing Education for the American Occupational Therapy Association.

 

He has earned a B.S. in Psychology, M.Ed. in Arts & Academic Interdisciplinary Education, and Ph.D. in Education/Special Education. He also holds a Certification in Autism Studies and as a Trauma Support Specialist.

Recommended For You