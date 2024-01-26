Bill Theisen Joins Northern Sky's Board of Directors

Northern Sky has announced the addition of Bill Theisen to its board of directors.

Theisen's relationship with Northern Sky began in 2002 when he directed the co-production of The Spitfire Grill with Skylight Music Theatre and American Folklore Theatre. He returned in 2014 to portray Harvey Keister in Packer Fans From Outer Space followed by Larry Friar in No Bones About It, Mayor Bob Thorpe in Doctor! Doctor!, Archie Bradley in Oklahoma in Wisconsin and Village President James Coughlin in We Like It Where? In 2022 Bill directed the remount of Dad’s Season Tickets, his first time working in the Gould Theater.

Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Theisen has spent the past forty years working in the world of performing arts and education. His vast and varied career has taken him throughout the country working for theatre and opera companies as well as universities and music conservatories.

Theisen began working nationally in 1986 and, in that same year, began his work as a stage director and choreographer. For the next eighteen years he successfully crafted a free-lance career that included three national tours and a wide variety of opportunities with companies across the states.

"Having first worked with Northern Sky Theater in 2002, it has been an honor and a privilege to perform and direct numerous past productions for the company." says Theisen, "Exploring this new chapter as a board member I hope to bring my experience as Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre as well as my tenure as Director of Opera at the University of Iowa to facilitate the continued excellence of Northern Sky Theater and its unlimited potential for future growth."

"It is such a joy and a pleasure to serve with our current board, which is so rich in experience, expertise, and excitement for all things Northern Sky Theater." says Board Chair, Heidi Ling. "Having Bill bring his fresh perspective to the Mary Seeberg Boardroom will only increase that joy."