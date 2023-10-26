THE ELIXIR OF LOVE Comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts This Week

Performances run October 27-29.

October 26, 2023

The Elixir of Love comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts this week. Performances run October 27-29.

Shy cameraman Nemorino is hopelessly in love with film star Adina, but will she ever look behind the scenes, or past her super self-confident co-star, Belcore, to give him a chance? Enter “Doctor” Dulcamara from craft services, whose magic love potion is guaranteed to do the trick! Several swigs later, a comedy of blockbuster proportions unfolds – on screen and off! Drink in Donizetti’s delectable comic delight, delicious from the first sip to the last. Guaranteed no hangover – just a Hollywood ending!

Plan to join us one hour before each performance of The Elixir of Love to learn the interesting background, tidbits of information and fascinating insights into this delightful favorite. We are proud to present our colleague in the arts, Michael Jungreis, as your Pre-Opera Talk Host for The Elixir of Love. Michael is well-known to Anchorage audiences as the host of KLEF’s “Saturday Night at the Opera”.




