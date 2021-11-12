LUNASA Comes to Atwood Concert Hall Next Month

LÚNASA, an Irish solstice celebration, will be performed on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:30pm at Atwood Concert Hall.

Lúnasa will take you on a revelrous ride across the misty moors for a winter solstice celebration. Named for an ancient Celtic harvest festival, Lúnasa embraces the Emerald Isle's top musical talents: bassist Trevor Hutchinson (The Waterboys), piper Cillian Vallely (Riverdance), flute player Kevin Crawford, fiddler Colin Farrell, guitarist Patrick Doocey and special guest vocalist and guitarist Dave Curley.

Since the seeds of this Irish music dream team were sown in 1997, their complex arrangements and unique sound have reshaped the boundaries of traditional music and energized audiences the world over. "Anybody who listens can't help but find them contagious" - Billboard. With over 2,000 shows in 36 countries, they've cemented themselves at the forefront of contemporary Irish music.

Gather around with Lúnasa to celebrate the returning of the light and brighter seasons ahead.

Learn more at https://www.anchorageconcerts.org/seasons/upcoming-shows/lunasa.