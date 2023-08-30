HAMILTON Cast Will Host TAKE YOUR SHOT Karaoke Benefit Event For Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association

The event is on September 6.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

The cast and crew of HAMILTON invite Alaskans to 'take their shot' in a karaoke contest on September 6. The competition will benefit the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association (Four A’s) and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Local karaoke stars will perform their favorite songs alongside HAMILTON company members. The show will feature special guest judges, live performances by members of the cast of HAMILTON, and a VIP Meet & Greet prior to the show that promises to make the night one to remember.

Winners will compete for VIP tickets to HAMILTON and a host of other prizes.

‘Take Your Shot Karaoke’ begins at 11 p.m. on September 6 at Mad Myrna’s. Tickets start at $50, with a select number of VIP tickets available, and can be purchased at the Mad Myrna’s website: Click Here.

HAMILTON performances, presented by Broadway Alaska, run through September 10 at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available for purchase at www.BroadwayAlaska.com and www.CenterTix.com. Great seats are still available with tickets from $49.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. For information on HAMILTON, visit: HamiltonMusical.com. Follow HAMILTON on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & TikTok @HamiltonMusical.

Find more information about the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association (Four A’s) at www.alaskanaids.org. The Four A’s has been in the fight against AIDS since 1985 and offers affirming, sex-positive HIV and harm reduction services to Alaskans regardless of HIV status.




