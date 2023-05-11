Dog Park comes to Alaska PAC beginning this week.

Two women forge a new and unexpected friendship at a local dog park. But when fear, shame, and the painful realities of life intrude, is true intimacy possible. This play is about the power of friendship to unshackle the fears that can silence us.

Performances run May 12, 2023 - May 28, 2023 at Cyrano's Theatre Building.

Mature Content: Adult themes

Latecomers: Please plan to arrive early and allow for parking delays. LATECOMERS will not be admitted.

Babies: Prohibited. Must be age 14 or older with a parent or legal guardian enter.

Children: Recommend Age 16 and older.