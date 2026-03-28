Cast Announced for Albuquerque Little Theatre's BOEING BOEING

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The cast of Albuquerque Little Theatre's production of Boeing Boeing, running April 24 through May 10, has been announced.

The show, written by Marc Camoletti is a fast-paced comedy set in the 1960s, following American bachelor Bernard juggling romances with three different flight attendants, before an old friend arrives unannounced.

The cast includes Isaac Dean Carrillo (Bernard, "The juggling playboy"), Timothy Chivalette (Robert, "The fish-out-of-water visitor"), Darby Kolwyck (Gloria, "The confident American fiancée"), Nicee Brown (Gabriella, "The fiery Italian fiancée"), Sarah Kesselring (Gretchen, "The no-nonsense German fiancée), and Alli Marie (Berthe, "The long-suffering housekeeper").

There are performances at 7:30 p.m. on April 24, April 25, May 1, May 2, May 8, and May 9; performances at 2 p.m. on April 26, May 2, May 3, and May 10; and a performance at 7 p.m. on May 7.