Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

Virginia Gay to Host Adelaide Cabaret Festival's THE VARIETY GALA

The always popular and glittering red-carpet event will officially open Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 on Friday, June 7 at Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Star Theatres Photo 2 Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Star Theatres
Review: GROW UP GRANDAD at Domain Theatre, Marion Cultural Centre Photo 3 Review: GROW UP GRANDAD at Domain Theatre, Marion Cultural Centre
Review: INFINITELY CLOSER – OZASIA FESTIVAL 2023 at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Photo 4 Review: INFINITELY CLOSER – OZASIA FESTIVAL 2023 at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Virginia Gay to Host Adelaide Cabaret Festival's THE VARIETY GALA

Adelaide Cabaret Festival's iconic opening night celebration in 2024 will be hosted by none other than Artistic Director and Chief Mischief Maker️, Virginia Gay, with tickets on sale tomorrow, Monday, November 13. 

The one night only event will feature a delicious smorgasbord of world-class music, wit and mayhem, which will set audiences' hearts and minds alight - from a breathtaking line-up of local and international stars.

The always popular and glittering red-carpet event will officially open Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 on Friday, June 7 at Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre and will also feature the exciting announcement of next year's Adelaide Cabaret Festival Icon Award Winner. This year the award was presented to South Australia's own “international superstar” Matt Gilbertson - Hans.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Virginia Gay: “Absolutely thrilled to be hosting this night of nights and introducing our glorious Adelaide audiences to an incredible array of local and international talent.

“The gala is always one of the most exciting nights of the festival calendar, so dress up, come along, and I'll catch you in the foyer afterwards for a glass of something snazzy....”

Put on your cabaret best, come as you are (or as you long to be) and join us for a night to remember! 

Produced and presented by Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide Cabaret Festival has grown from modest beginnings in 2001 to become Australia's major winter festival and the largest cabaret festival in the world.

The festival has been a platform for shows and performers who have achieved critical acclaim and featured world-renowned artists including Ms Lisa Fischer, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Dita Von Teese, and Tim Minchin to name a few.

The 2024 Variety Gala

Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre

Friday, June 7 at 7pm

Tickets on sale from 10am Monday, November 13.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

1
International Guitar Duo, Lee Song-Ou and Oliver Fartach-Naini, Perform at Kay Brothers Wi Photo
International Guitar Duo, Lee Song-Ou and Oliver Fartach-Naini, Perform at Kay Brothers Winery

For the first time since 2016 the internationally acclaimed guitar duo, Lee Song-Ou and Oliver Fartach-Naini, will perform at Kay Brothers Winery in McLaren Vale on Sunday 3 December at noon.

2
Review: GOOD GRIEF at ARTS Theatre Photo
Review: GOOD GRIEF at ARTS Theatre

Sue Wylie is wonderful in what is almost a one-woman show.

3
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Star Theatres Photo
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Star Theatres

It’s a musical I really enjoy.

4
Lights, Camera, Christmas! Be A Star This Christmas At Adelaide Festival Centre Photo
Lights, Camera, Christmas! Be A Star This Christmas At Adelaide Festival Centre

Feel like a star this Christmas at Adelaide Festival Centre with a magical lunch and exclusive backstage tour of the Festival Theatre. Indulge in a three-course shared style lunch and explore the famous 'star alley' graced by legends of stage and screen. Celebrate the festive season in style!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Video
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
Treasure Island in Australia - Adelaide Treasure Island
The Arts Theatre (11/16-11/25)
Legally Blonde the Musical in Australia - Adelaide Legally Blonde the Musical
The Arts Theatre (10/08-12/08)
Uncle Vanya in Australia - Adelaide Uncle Vanya
Little Theatre (11/22-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You