The Stirling Players Presents The South Australian Premiere of THE FLICK By Annie Baker

With keen insight and finely tuned comic eye, Annie Baker examines hidden corners of their lives, revealing the gems of truth that hides skin deep.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

The Stirling Players presents the South Australian premiere of The Flick by Annie Baker.

Annie Baker is one of the most highly regarded and awarded current playwrights in the USA and has been awarded the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 2013 Obie Award winner for Playwriting, and 2016 Critic's Circle Award, London for Best New Play.

Sam, Rose and Avery are the poorly paid workers in one of the last remaining film projector cinemas in Massachusetts. They argue, laugh and dream their way through their days and nights in the empty aisles. New kid, Avery, has an encyclopedic obsession with film, and Sam has an unrequited obsession with Rose. Rose does what Rose wants to do.

The Director, Riordan Miller-Frost, is a graduate of the Hills Youth Theatre and The Stirling Players Committee is pleased to offer this opportunity to a young graduate.

The Cast:

George Jankovic - Sam

Chris Best - Avery

Carolina Fioravanti - Rose

Benny Woodrow - Dreaming Man/Skylar

Season:

Friday, 14 to Saturday, 22 July

Stirling Community Theatre

Book at Click Here or phone 0488 746 951

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE AND SEXUAL REFERENCES




