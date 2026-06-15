THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER to Open Adelaide Repertory Theatre's 2026 Season

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The Adelaide Repertory Theatre (The Rep) is set to open its 2026 Season with the comedy classic, The Man Who Came to Dinner, starring iconic Adelaide personality Peter Goers and much-loved cabaret performer Michael Griffiths.

Directed by Sue Wylie, the production will run at The Arts Theatre, Angas Street from 9 to 18 July 2026.

Written by legendary duo George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, The Man Who Came to Dinner is widely regarded as one of the most outrageous comedy masterpieces of all time. Follow the chaos and mayhem that erupts when sharp tongued radio personality Sheridan Whiteside slips on ice outside of the Stanley home and is forced to recuperate there.

The Rep production features a trio of South Australia's most recognisable names led by Peter Goers in the formidable role of Sheridan Whiteside. Michael Griffiths brings his signature flair to the role of Beverly Carlton, while Brenton Whittle adds his distinct voice and talents to this production. The local ensemble also features leading talents Helen Geoffreys and Penni Hamilton-Smith who will add to the comedic brilliance of this season.

According to The Rep Chairman, David Sinclair, The Man Who Came to Dinner sets the tone for a daring new era for the company in 2026.

"This production captures everything that The Rep stands for: bringing people together through the power of live theatre. We are thrilled to present this comedy classic and assemble the absolute A-list of Adelaide theatre to do so", Sinclair said.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to The Arts Theatre for a night of chaos and laughter as we launch The Rep's boldest season to date. This year we are investing in the future of The Rep and independent theatre in South Australia".

The Man Who Came to Dinner leads Peter Goers and Michael Griffiths are equally as excited about taking the stage at The Arts Theatre for The Rep production.

"I play a famous, acerbic radio show host. It's a stretch.... but I'm loving the role in a great and very funny play In Fine Company", Goers said.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Peter and such a wonderful big cast of local talent for this witty and charming old-world comedy. It's special to return to The Rep and tread the boards at The Arts Theatre once again", Griffiths said.

The Man Who Came to Dinner is the first of three in-house productions for The Rep in 2026. The season also includes The Sunshine Boys (September) and The Drowsy Chaperone (November)

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