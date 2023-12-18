THE GIANT BALLOON SHOW Comes to Fringe World and Adelaide Fringe

Having toured Europe, the Middle East and the Far East, Dizzy O'Dare is finally coming to Australia!

The Giant Balloon Show makes its BIG debut at Fringe World and Adelaide Fringe, fresh from sell out shows at Brighton Fringe 2023 and an extensive UK tour! This high energy and raucous show is non-stop fun for the whole family.

Dizzy O’Dare will have you in stitches and awe – expect plenty of balloons, a banging 80s soundtrack, audience participation and of course the all-important GIANT BALLOON!

This show is for everyone - do not miss it!

From the UK, Dizzy O’Dare is an award-winning performer and has been delighting audiences around the globe since 2009. Producing shows from the weird to the wonderful, the silly to the sublime.

Fringe World 2024

19, 20, 21, 23-28 Jan & 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 Feb

Big Top, Pleasure Gardens, Russell Square, Perth

Adelaide Fringe 2024

24, 25 Feb & 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 March

The Bunker @ Fool’s Paradise, Tarntanyangga, Victoria Square, Adelaide

Cuba Dupa

23 & 24 March 2024

Cuba Street, Wellington, New Zealand