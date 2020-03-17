SCHOOL OF ROCK Cancels Adelaide Season

The Adelaide run of School of Rock has been cancelled due to the closing of the Adelaide Festival Centre.

The following statement has been released:

We regret to announce that following the Adelaide Festival Centre's decision to close the venue with immediate effect, we have to cancel our season of School Of Rock in Adelaide.

The box office will be in touch with you in regards to your ticket purchase.

We were so excited to bring this phenomenal show to the people of Adelaide and hope to rock the stage with you all soon!





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You