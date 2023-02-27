Patch Theatre Moves Operations To Kent Town

Patch Theatre has relocated its operations to a fantastic new Kent Town location at 63 King William Street. The multi-use space features a workshop, rehearsal space, and set storage, along with administration offices.

Following six years in its Angas Street office, the Kent Town location meets expanded needs of the company and provides space for its continued growth. In 2022, its 50th year, Patch saw over 56,000 children and families across 42 venues. Patch's interactive installations - participatory arts experiences for children and their families - have played a big role in its recent success. Ruby Award winning installation The Lighthouse has impressed audiences with its grand lighting and original soundtrack at Adelaide Festival, Melbourne Arts Centre, and Perth Festival, while Patch's newest installation Sea of Light - already experienced by over 30,000 participants - tours Australia in 2023, inviting children to create glowing nautical artworks.

Artistic Director Geoff Cobham says, "We are busier than ever at Patch - there is rarely a week that goes by without a rehearsal, opening or announcement. This move allows us to keep up with the demand for our work and continue to create engaging arts experiences for children and their families. Having a rehearsal space, workshop, and storage at one location is an absolute game-changer for us - it saves us time, keeps the team together, and provides us with the space to create and play whenever inspiration strikes."

Patch's new rehearsal room will provide a much-needed hireable space for Adelaide creatives. The 9x9m rehearsal room will be available to Adelaide artists and arts organisations to hire, supporting the development of new South Australian works.

This new premises places Patch in a strong position ahead of another huge year. In 2023, Patch will embark on a US and Canadian tour of theatre performance ZOOOM, followed by a South Australian tour; present in-schools program Spark; take Sea of Light across Australia; and develop four new works to premiere in 2023 and 2024.