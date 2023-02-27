Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Patch Theatre Moves Operations To Kent Town

The multi-use space features a workshop, rehearsal space, and set storage, along with administration offices.

Feb. 27, 2023  
Patch Theatre Moves Operations To Kent Town

Patch Theatre has relocated its operations to a fantastic new Kent Town location at 63 King William Street. The multi-use space features a workshop, rehearsal space, and set storage, along with administration offices.

Following six years in its Angas Street office, the Kent Town location meets expanded needs of the company and provides space for its continued growth. In 2022, its 50th year, Patch saw over 56,000 children and families across 42 venues. Patch's interactive installations - participatory arts experiences for children and their families - have played a big role in its recent success. Ruby Award winning installation The Lighthouse has impressed audiences with its grand lighting and original soundtrack at Adelaide Festival, Melbourne Arts Centre, and Perth Festival, while Patch's newest installation Sea of Light - already experienced by over 30,000 participants - tours Australia in 2023, inviting children to create glowing nautical artworks.

Artistic Director Geoff Cobham says, "We are busier than ever at Patch - there is rarely a week that goes by without a rehearsal, opening or announcement. This move allows us to keep up with the demand for our work and continue to create engaging arts experiences for children and their families. Having a rehearsal space, workshop, and storage at one location is an absolute game-changer for us - it saves us time, keeps the team together, and provides us with the space to create and play whenever inspiration strikes."

Patch's new rehearsal room will provide a much-needed hireable space for Adelaide creatives. The 9x9m rehearsal room will be available to Adelaide artists and arts organisations to hire, supporting the development of new South Australian works.

This new premises places Patch in a strong position ahead of another huge year. In 2023, Patch will embark on a US and Canadian tour of theatre performance ZOOOM, followed by a South Australian tour; present in-schools program Spark; take Sea of Light across Australia; and develop four new works to premiere in 2023 and 2024.



Review: THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN: THE MUSICAL – ADELAIDE FRINGE 2023 at Wonderlan Photo
Review: THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN: THE MUSICAL – ADELAIDE FRINGE 2023 at Wonderland Spiegeltent At Wonderland Festival Hub, Hindmarsh Square
The opening night had a full house, and closed to a standing ovation.
Shane Todd Will Embark On Australian Tour in April and May Photo
Shane Todd Will Embark On Australian Tour in April and May
One of Ireland's most established and beloved stand-up comedians, Shane Todd, is making his hotly anticipated Australian debut this April and May.
Andrew Hansen Comes to Adelaide Fringe With ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP Photo
Andrew Hansen Comes to Adelaide Fringe With ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP
This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices. Let Andrew teach you how to be CHEAP, for a modest fee.
JON AND OLLIE: PUT THE KETTLE ON Comes to Adelaide Fringe Photo
JON AND OLLIE: PUT THE KETTLE ON Comes to Adelaide Fringe
Look at the steam bursting out from the kettle. It's no ordinary steam, it's an oh so magic steam. Sketch comedy with acclaimed idiots Jon & Ollie: stupidity, clowning, and character comedy. It'll be weird, it'll be hysterical, it'll change your life forever. 

More Hot Stories For You


Shane Todd Will Embark On Australian Tour in April and MayShane Todd Will Embark On Australian Tour in April and May
February 23, 2023

One of Ireland's most established and beloved stand-up comedians, Shane Todd, is making his hotly anticipated Australian debut this April and May.
Andrew Hansen Comes to Adelaide Fringe With ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAPAndrew Hansen Comes to Adelaide Fringe With ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP
February 23, 2023

This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices. Let Andrew teach you how to be CHEAP, for a modest fee.
JON AND OLLIE: PUT THE KETTLE ON Comes to Adelaide FringeJON AND OLLIE: PUT THE KETTLE ON Comes to Adelaide Fringe
February 22, 2023

Look at the steam bursting out from the kettle. It's no ordinary steam, it's an oh so magic steam. Sketch comedy with acclaimed idiots Jon & Ollie: stupidity, clowning, and character comedy. It'll be weird, it'll be hysterical, it'll change your life forever. 
Gospo Collective Returns To Fringe With World Premiere Of WHITNEY - THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALLGospo Collective Returns To Fringe With World Premiere Of WHITNEY - THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL
February 21, 2023

Australia's leading vocal powerhouse GOSPO Collective is back for the Adelaide Fringe bringing the glam, strength and spirit of the legendary Whitney Houston to life in the world premiere of Whitney – The Greatest Love of All.
Mary Trump To Tour Australia In June; Tickets On Sale This WeekMary Trump To Tour Australia In June; Tickets On Sale This Week
February 20, 2023

Lateral Events has announced that American psychologist and author Mary L. Trump, niece of former US president Donald Trump, will tour Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in June this year.
share