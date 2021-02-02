Musician Stephen King Set to Play a Different Tune With the ASQ

The Australian String Quartet has announced that in his 10th year as the Quartet's violist, and 25th year as a touring musician, Stephen King will transition to a new role at the ASQ as Director of Engagement and Learning from 2021. In this new role, Stephen will help develop exciting creative collaborations and educational initiatives, as the organisation evolves to broaden its reach and expand its engagement.

Since King joined the ASQ in 2012, he has helped the organisation to further establish its place as a celebrated Australian arts entity, globally. With his colleagues, he has toured nationally and internationally, performing in Australia's major festivals and the world's top music halls to critical acclaim. As well as his onstage appearances, King has been instrumental in championing new Australian commissions and recordings, projects with First Nations artists, and innovative collaborations including cross-artform, presentation and business partnerships.

As Director of Engagement and Learning, King will continue to work with the ASQ offstage in a new role that builds on these creative collaborations and educational initiatives. He is looking forward to continuing to inspire and nurture the next generation of musicians through leadership roles in performance and education.