MEG IN THE MAGIC TOYSHOP Comes to Adelaide Fringe in March

Vintage Vendetta Productions is bringing its magical pre-school theatre show Meg in the Magic Toyshop to The Warehouse Theatreover three weekends from March 1 - 17.

Written specifically for pre-schoolers aged 3-6, this family friendly theatre show features an all- South Australian cast; Merrilyn Greer as the toyshop doll ‘Meg’, Leah Gauthier, and new Adelaide up-and-comer Mia Ferraretto, in the role of ‘Penny’ the toy soldier.

Meg has lost a glove and enlists the help of the toys and enthusiastic audience helpers in a chaotic hunt around the toyshop unlocking enchanted toy boxes and revealing their hidden surprises all to find the missing glove before the Toyshop opens. Using immersive stories, dances and timeless children’s songs, this show combines the warm, cosy feeling of childhood days gone by with whimsical fun for today – its fabulous entertainment for children and adults alike.

An educational 40 minutes that ignited the imagination and engaged even the toughest critics below the age of 5 - a lovely interactive Fringe production that is ideal for families with young children. The Serenade Files, 2018

Flawless performance with beautiful acting, singing, and dancing. Perfect for preschoolers. One of the best shows we’ve seen! Audience member, Adelaide 2019

A fun, engaging and even educational experience for all the family to enjoy, hosted by two incredibly talented artists who have great flair in performing for young children WAF Young Reviewer Initiative Wandsworth Arts Fringe 2023

‘Meg in the Magic Toyshop’ was conceived and bought to life in South Australia. The show premiering in 2018 at Adelaide Fringe it has since travelled to the UK performing at Streatham Fringe (2018), Brighton Fringe (2022) and Wandsworth Arts Fringe (2022, 2023). It was the lucky recipient of the Wandsworth Arts Fringe Artist Grant for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. 2024 marks the shows return to Adelaide Fringe this time in a set home of The Warehouse Theatre. In May 2024 it will appear back at Brighton Fringe in May 2024.

Vintage Vendetta Productions are purveyors of vintage harmonies, swinging rhythms, old-fashioned humour and rip-roaring entertainment. Appearing regularly all over the UK, Europe and Australia with vintage singing trio ‘The Bailey Dolls’ and fringe shows ‘Meg in the Magic Toyshop’ and ‘Two Dames, a Piano and a Whole lot of Giggle Water’ they have a proven track record for producing high quality, professional theatre performing at an international level.

‘Creating quality theatre that focuses on the pre-school age is at the heart of this special show. In a world where you are asked to suspend your disbelief, the only limit in this theatre show is the height of a child’s imagination.’ Creator and Actor Merrilyn Greer.